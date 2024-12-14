American Unity on Display on Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day Sees the Placement of More Than Three Million Sponsored Veterans’ Wreaths at over 4,909 Participating Locations Nationwide

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Wreaths Across America Day took place at 4,909 participating locations nationwide. Millions of volunteers — a third of whom were children — remembered our nation’s heroes as they said their names out loud, with the placement of over three million sponsored veterans’ wreaths. At Arlington National Cemetery, over 32,000 volunteers helped place wreaths at more than 260,000 gravesites.

“The wreaths placed today are a catalyst; they bring together communities, families and strangers to learn about those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Thank you to all the volunteers across the country for their gift of time and for living the year-round mission to Remember, Honor, Teach every day.”

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used to symbolize honor and a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our hearts and memories and are always remembered.

“In the spirit of the upcoming theme for 2025, it was wonderful to see communities all across the country come together for a common cause in unity to keep moving forward,” added Worcester.

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the communities, dedicated volunteers, and generous sponsors for supporting those who have protected our freedom. Each person has played a part in the year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

For more information about the year-long mission and ways to get involved in your own community, please visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Next year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2024.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Attachments

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.