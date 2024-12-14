Attorney General James Announces 111 Guns Turned in at Bohemia Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 111 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Bohemia hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the New York State Police, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 8,400 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Gun buyback events empower local community members to be a part of the solution against gun violence and turn in unwanted firearms with no questions asked,” said Attorney General James. “Every one of the guns collected today is an effort to keep New Yorkers safe from the scourge of gun violence facing our communities. I thank the New York State Police, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, and my partners in local government for their commitment to protecting New York families. Together, we will continue to work towards a safer community for everyone, especially our children.”

Today’s buyback event in Bohemia resulted in 111 guns being turned in, including 11 assault weapons, 51 handguns, and 39 long guns. Following today’s gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 8,400 guns out of New York communities.

"Reducing gun violence starts by removing firearms from our streets. These weapons, when left unsecured or forgotten, can lead to devastating tragedies,” said Senator Monica Martinez. “I thank Attorney General James, Sheriff Toulon and the partnering community organizations for organizing this potentially lifesaving event. We remain committed to keeping Long Islanders and our state safe.”

“As a former police detective, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of gun violence on our communities,” said Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos. “Programs like the Attorney General’s Gun Buyback initiative are essential to building safer neighborhoods by providing a secure and accessible way for individuals to dispose of firearms while removing dangerous weapons from circulation. These efforts, alongside proactive measures we have implemented statewide, are crucial to protecting our communities. I want to commend Attorney General Letitia James for her unwavering dedication, strong partnership, and steadfast commitment to reducing gun violence and safeguarding the people of New York.”

“Buyback programs are a proven tool in reducing gun violence by removing illegal and unwanted firearms from our streets,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “Thank you to Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Police for partnering with us on this important initiative. Together, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that Suffolk County’s communities remain safe for all residents.”