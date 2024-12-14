Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi’s Flight of the Rondone Featured in BookTrib’s Lit Picks 2024

BookTrib Lit Picks - Flight of the Rondone by Patrick Girondi; Cover photography (Flight of the Rondone) by Megan Euker

[Flight of the Rondone is] a compelling and true story with deep emotional resonance and heavy medical implications.” — BookTrib

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Patrick Girondi and San Rocco Productions announce that Flight of the Rondone : High School Dropout vs Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son's Life has been featured as “ BookTrib ’s Lit Picks” for the Holiday Winter 2024 Edition. BookTrib selects from thousands of high-quality books, and branded Flight of the Rondone “a compelling and true story with deep emotional resonance and heavy medical implications.” The book is published by Skyhorse Publishing as a hardcover and audiobook.Written by Girondi, the father of a patient, Flight of the Rondone spotlights criminal activity behind closed doors in the health industry. Flight of the Rondone was released in May 2022 and within a month became a #1 Wall Street Journal best seller. The New York Times deemed it “meant for television.”Girondi’s son Rocco was diagnosed with Thalassemia, a cousin disease to Sickle Cell Anemia, at the age of two. A two-time guest on the “Oprah Show,” Girondi dropped his lucrative trading practice, studied scientific research and compiled a team of experts to create San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT). Thirty years later, SRT is determined to employ cutting edge gene therapy to cure Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Thalassemia at an accessible price.Girondi battled nonprofit and for profit corporate thieves wearing Kiton suits and lab coats, in the nation’s court system. In their cyclone of greed, these men, who he once trusted with his son’s life, made billions and stole the lives of thousands of patients.Court documents prove that SRT’s superior product was stolen and shelved. In the ensuing Settlement Agreement, SRT was granted the “exclusive, royalty-free commercial license” to its U.S. patent and all related and modified work.Girondi stated, “SRT will offer gene therapy for SCD and Thalassemia for under $800,000 per patient. In December of 2023, Bluebird Bio’s Lyfgenia was approved at $3.1 million per patient. There are 100,000 SCD and 1,500 Thal patients in the US. The US government and the healthcare providers stand to lose a few hundred billion. In fact, the difference between $3.1 million and $800,000 times 100,000 patients is $230,000,000,000.”The nation was angrily shaken on December 4th when the CEO of the largest healthcare provider, UnitedHealthcare was gunned down in broad daylight on a Manhattan street.Seemingly ahead of his time, in April of 2022, in an interview ( Author Patrick Girondi On Becoming Free From The Fear Of Failure by Savio P. Clemente) Girondi was asked, “If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?” Girondi responded, “I would bring down the CEO’s and executives who have poisoned our food and commercialized healthcare. After I was finished with that, I would dismantle all organizations that focus on weakness, victimization, greed, and division. If I love someone, I tell them to lose weight, it’s better for their health. I don’t make fat mannequins. I don’t give people excuses to be anything but the best they can be and I certainly hold them to their own personal responsibility.”Brian Thompson was facing a lawsuit accusing him and other UnitedHealthcare insiders for selling more than $120 million of their personally held UnitedHealthcare shares while the company was the subject of a federal antitrust investigation. Over $24 billion was lost by shareholders including the City of Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund.The alleged murderer wrote in his manifesto “The reality is, these [companies] have gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.” Mangione cited his action as a “symbolic takedown” and a “direct challenge” to the healthcare company’s “power games.”Some call Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UHC CEO Brian Thompson a “folk hero.” In contrast, Girondi chooses to dedicate his life to justice for patients wherever that may lead. “Society would benefit immensely,” Girondi said in response to the CEO vigilante murder, “if we could understand that two wrongs never make a right. Murder is not the way to fight corporate corruption.”Originally from the South Side of Chicago, Patrick Girondi is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a gene therapy company. All Girondi’s efforts go towards leading the path for a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. Flight of the Rondone is available from Skyhorse Publishing and other top retailers, and it is also available in audiobook format.Girondi’s other books include New City: A Story About Race Baiting And Hope On The South Side of Chicago; Faded Genes: Searching For A Cure And Finding Home In Altamura, Italy; Blind Faith; and Chivalry. All are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.“Healthcare Criminals: The Destruction Of Bluebird Bio And Gene Therapy,” an exposé which reveals how a major pharmaceutical company stole gene therapy technology from Girondi, is due out in November, 2025. Patrick Girondi tells the story as both a founder and a father as he fights in the lab and in the courts to bring more affordable, more effective gene therapy to those who need it – including his own son.

