Houzeo Continues to Transform Real Estate, Adds Home Search Tools

Houzeo’s new feature allows home shoppers to view listings, search for homes, and shortlist them on the go.

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, just launched a feature to help house hunters find their next home. Powered by its dynamic home search algorithm, IntelliSearch, Houzeo has created intuitive tools to make home search easy.1. Advanced Home Search Filters: Buyers can refine their searches based on location, like viewing only homes for sale in Dallas , price range, home type, listing type, etc.2. “Must Haves” Filters: Buyers can explore homes in specific neighborhoods based on the amenities. With Houzeo’s default “must-haves,” like homes with pools , backyards, hardwood floors, and even historic homes, buyers can shortlist properties faster.3. Detailed Listing Info: All listings have high-quality photos and detailed listing info. With detailed floor plans, street views, and virtual tours, buyers can envision their futures seamlessly.“We’ve put in a lot of thought in designing the IntelliSearch feature,” said Michelle Brecker, Managing Broker and Houzeo partner. “There is significant innovation beyond the algorithm and the design requirements from our partners. Search queries run at lightning speed, which adds to the user experience. Property listings open on top of the map, minimizing user perception shifts. We’ve also broken the page into sections that give home buyers information efficiently and sections where they can take actions like requesting a showing and submitting an offer,” she added.The IntelliSearch feature is part of Houzeo's ongoing commitment to improve the real estate experience. Homebuyers can explore listings tailored to their preferences & shortlist homes. Whether users are looking for their dream home or an investment property, the Houzeo app simplifies the home-buying journey for all.About Houzeo:Houzeo is a technology company that is solving real estate problems. With its Real Estate Super App, Houzeo has transformed the listing experience for home sellers. Users can list homes, schedule open houses, track showings and offers, store documents, manage closings, etc.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

