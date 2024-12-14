Everstake introduces SDK for seamless BTC staking integration in Web3 products





KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstake, one of the world’s leading staking providers and blockchain solution developers, is proud to unveil its new SDK for BTC staking . The SDK simplifies the integration of this novel functionality into any Web3 product.

BTC staking allows Bitcoin holders to participate in decentralized networks and gain benefits without transferring ownership of their assets. Particularly, it leverages Bitcoin’s position as the world’s safest and most widely adopted cryptocurrency, thus ensuring high-grade security and enabling users to tap into previously unimaginable opportunities to stake BTC.

BTC staking gained noticeable steam with Babylon, the pioneering solution that first enabled Bitcoin staking. In the middle of its Cap-3 of Phase-1, which is yet to be finalized, it has already reached impressive milestones with 39,149.94 BTC (equivalent to $3.89 billion) deposited to date. The platform has also witnessed massive growth in its user base, jumping from 18,190 unique depositors in August 2024 to 106,435 by mid-December 2024, which marks an astounding increase of 88,245 users in just four months. This growth suggests that the demand for Bitcoin staking is extremely high for individual and institutional holders alike.

Everstake enhances its accessibility by offering its own BTC staking dashboard . This solution simplifies the staking process, making it intuitive and straightforward for users of any technical expertise. Everstake’s dashboard provides a truly seamless experience, from connecting a wallet to tracking staking benefits.

And now, Everstake has introduced an SDK that enables easy integration of BTC staking into Web3 applications. This SDK empowers developers and businesses to incorporate BTC staking features into their platforms and products with little effort. This allows them to focus their efforts on the unique features of their product and have peace of mind knowing that their BTC staking functionality is fully secure and that their users can easily gain BTC staking benefits directly from their favorite Web3 products.

"We are excited at the prospects of BTC staking and what it can bring about for the entire blockchain industry. That is the core reason why we developed this SDK: it is a solution that can massively accelerate its adoption and boost its accessibility," says Bohdan Opryshko, Chief Operations Officer at Everstake.

Everstake’s SDK for BTC staking can boost user engagement and retention while effortlessly expanding the functionality of any Web3 business’s offerings.



About Everstake:

Everstake, founded in 2018 by blockchain engineers, is a leading provider of staking, investment, and essential blockchain services. Operating across nearly 80 networks with 735,000+ delegators, Everstake ensures high uptime with its global infrastructure and expert team. Beyond staking, the company invests in Web3 solutions, develops L1 infrastructure for networks like Ethereum and Solana, and contributes to the growth of projects like Wormhole. Everstake also leads in educating the blockchain community, empowering users with insights into Proof-of-Stake and Web3 technologies.

Everstake introduces SDK for seamless BTC staking integration in Web3 products

