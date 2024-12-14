Unwrap Creativity: SINGER® MOMENTO™ Craft Cutting Machine Tops Holiday Gift Lists for Crafters

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, SINGER® introduces the ultimate gift for fabric crafters and sewing enthusiasts: the SINGER® MOMENTO™ 24-inch Craft Cutting Machine . This innovative cutting machine is the first of its kind, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of fabric-focused creators, making it the top choice for holiday gift guides everywhere.

Crafting enthusiasts know the value of tools that combine functionality, precision, and ease of use. The MOMENTO™ is a cutting-edge solution that delivers all three. Its extra-large cutting capacity handles full-scale projects and high-volume tasks quickly and accurately, empowering crafters to take on ambitious creations without limitations.

The included premium rotary fabric blade ensures precise cuts without needing pre-bonding fabric, saving time and delivering exceptional results. Whether tackling quilting, garment making, or home décor projects, this machine simplifies the process while elevating the quality of each project.

The MOMENTO™ goes beyond cutting with its connection to the mySewnet library, offering access to a wealth of projects, images, and pre-set quilting shapes. With five built-in quilting shapes and the ability to cut directly from the machine’s full-color, extra-large LCD screen, crafters can bring their ideas to life with ease—no computer required.

Versatility is at the heart of the MOMENTO™’s design. The machine’s WiFi connectivity allows for seamless computer integration, though an optional USB cord is included for those who prefer a traditional connection.

The SINGER® MOMENTO™ 24-inch Craft Cutting Machine is available now at select retailers and online at Singer.com . For more crafting inspiration, follow SINGER® on Instagram and Facebook .

