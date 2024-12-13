Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary North of Fort Scott, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the unnamed tributary near 185th Street and Quail Road North of Fort Scott, Kansas.

The stream advisory is a result of multiple disposal sites from a boring operation that contained silica, bentonite, and a gel polymer near 185th Street and Quail Road North of Fort Scott, Kansas.

The advisory has been issued because of potential sediment and unknown contaminants being present in the unnamed tributary. If you live or have activities near this area, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

###