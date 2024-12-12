Province invests in emergency response projects for rural communities

|CANADA, December 12 - Organization
|Community
|Funding
|Project Descriptions
|Cross Road Rural Community Fire Company
|Stratford
|$114,717
|Rescue boat, communications and equipment replacement
|Central Kings Rural Fire Department
|Bridgetown
|$97,666
|Upgrades to fire protection equipment
|City of Summerside
|Summerside
|$76,990
|Fire equipment upgrades
|East River Fire Company Inc.
|Mount Stewart
|$128,606
|Hall upgrades, generator and equipment
|Emerald Recreation Club
|Emerald
|$71,921
|Facility upgrades at the reception centre and train station
|Harbour Authority of Georgetown
|Georgetown
|$2,890
|Purchase of two automated external defibrillators machines and carrying cases
|Lennox Island First Nation
|Lennox Island
|$86,586
|Reception centre upgrades and heat pump
|Montague Volunteer Fire Brigade Inc
|Montague
|$50,302
|Rescue boat, infrastructure upgrades and equipment replacement
|Murray River Rural Community Fire Company
|Murray River
|$233,006
|Fire hall expansion
|New London Rural Community Fire Company
|New London
|$81,668
|Equipment upgrades
|North Shore Rural Community Fire Company
|North Shore
|$95,661
|Facility upgrades and equipment
|New Glasgow Rural Community Fire Company
|New Glasgow
|$119,894
|Fire equipment and upgrades
|North River Rural Community Fire Company
|Cornwall
|$100,000
|Rescue equipment
|Rural Municipality of Sherbrooke
|Sherbrooke
|$12,194
|Reception centre upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Belfast
|Belfast
|$31,821
|Installation of a generator
|Rural Municipality of Miscouche
|Miscouche
|$126,043
|Community upgrades
|Rural Municipality of St. Peters
|St. Peters
|$187,677
|Community infrastructure upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Wellington
|Wellington
|$106,877
|Boardwalk repairs and upgrades to fire department and equipment
|Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park
|Milton
|$50,618
|Reception centre upgrades
|Rural Municipality of North Shore
|North Shore
|$86,537
|Community upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Miminegash
|Miminegash
|$26,854
|Fire hall upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart
|Mount Stewart
|$249,500
|Building upgrades for reception centre and rental space
|Rural Municipality of Hunter River
|Hunter River
|$10,846
|Reception centre upgrades
|Rural Municipality of Brackley
|Brackley
|$72,679
|Upgrades to Brackley Community Centre
|Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour
|Murray Harbour
|$174,948
|Reception centre enhancements
|Rural Municipality of Alexandra
|Alexandra
|$97,437
|Reception centre modernization
|Town of North Rustico
|North Rustico
|$90,557
|Fire department equipment
|Town of Tignish
|Tignish
|$247,500
|Storage building
|Town of Borden-Carleton
|Borden-Carleton
|$41,601
|Fire department equipment
|Town of Three Rivers
|Three Rivers
|$89,615
|Cardigan Fire Department gear replacement
|Town of Kensington
|Kensington
|$62,876
|Fire department and gym equipment
|Tyne Valley Rural Community Fire Company
|Tyne Valley
|$46,896
|Equipment upgrades
|Town of O'Leary
|O’Leary
|$139,370
|Town complex upgrades
|The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation Inc.
|Alberton
|$66,020
|Upgrades to reception centre
|Town of O'Leary
|O’Leary
|$73,500
|Fire department equipment
