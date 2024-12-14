New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault - Two Counts

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B5005698 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919 DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 1924 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Rd., Ferrisburgh, VT VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x 2 ACCUSED: Sean Mayo AGE: 54 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 13th, 2024, at approximately 1924 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Sand Rd., in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, it was determined that Sean Mayo (54) had caused pain and bodily injury to a several family or household members. Mayo was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted, and Mayo was ordered to be lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Mayo was issued conditions of release for Domestic Assault x 2. Mayo was cited to appear at Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 16th, 2024, at 12:30 PM. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: $1,500.00 MUG SHOT: N/A COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Middlebury Superior Court, Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/24 at 12:30 PM *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.