New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault - Two Counts

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5005698

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz                                

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at approximately 1924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Rd., Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x 2

 

ACCUSED: Sean Mayo

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 13th, 2024, at approximately 1924 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Sand Rd., in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, it was determined that Sean Mayo (54) had caused pain and bodily injury to a several family or household members. Mayo was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted, and Mayo was ordered to be lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Mayo was issued conditions of release for Domestic Assault x 2. Mayo was cited to appear at Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 16th, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: $1,500.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Middlebury Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/24 at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.


