Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,049 in the last 365 days.

Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on January 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
  (973) 467-2200
  VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more