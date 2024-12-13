Lochmere Association Wins 2024 Associa Green Award

RALEIGH, NC, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management is proud to announce that Lochmere Association has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Associa Green Award. This honor celebrates Associa-managed communities that prioritize environmentally sustainable living practices, and Lochmere stood out for its innovative approach to sustainable landscaping and community education.

Lochmere Association was celebrated with a commemorative plaque and a $2,500 award during a ceremony held on November 26, 2024. The award was presented by community manager Andy Siouville, CMCA® AMS on behalf of Associa to Lochmere board president Debbie Abdullah and Landscape Committee chair Bruce Basson.

“Lochmere’s commitment to sustainable landscape practices and educating residents about environmental stewardship is truly inspiring,” said Andy Siouville. “This award recognizes their forward-thinking initiatives that will benefit both their community and the environment for years to come.”

The Lochmere Landscape Committee has undertaken several projects aimed at building the resilience of the community’s natural spaces. These initiatives focus on improving landscape health and educating homeowners on the value of sustainable practices. One notable project in planning is the transformation of one of Lochmere’s entrance traffic islands. The committee intends to replace the current assortment of non-native and invasive plants with a native plant showcase, supported by enriched, healthy soil that promotes growth, retains water, and eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and extensive watering.

The Associa Green Award evaluates communities across seven categories, including green building, energy efficiency, efficient water use, trees and green spaces, recycling and waste reduction, education, and innovation. Lochmere Association demonstrated exceptional leadership in implementing sustainable initiatives, setting a benchmark for other communities to follow.

“Associa is committed to fostering sustainable living solutions that enrich the communities we manage,” said John Carona, President and CEO of Associa. “Lochmere Association exemplifies what it means to create a community where residents and the environment thrive together.”

For more information about Associa Green and its programs, please visit www.associagreen.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

