Union Workers at MPP in Campbellsburg, Indiana, Call on Congresswoman Erin Houchin to Demand Fair Bargaining from MPP

Campellsburg, IN, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union workers at Metal Powder Products (MPP) in Campbellsburg, Indiana, delivered a letter today to U.S. Representative Erin Houchin (IN-9), urging her to call on MPP, a metal parts manufacturing company headquartered near Indianapolis, and its private equity owner, Mill Point Capital, to engage in good faith bargaining. Workers are demanding a fair first contract after months of stalled negotiations and minimal progress at the bargaining table.

The workers’ letter, signed by the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA) MPP Workers United Organizing Committee and Bargaining Team, asks Rep. Houchin to advocate on behalf of the 160 Indiana workers striving for fair pay, respect on the job, and better working conditions.

“On behalf of our co-workers, we would like to ask for your support in our efforts to bargain a fair first contract by communicating with MPP/Mill Point Capital to engage in good faith bargaining,” the letter reads. “As you serve your next term in Congress, we know you will continue to keep in mind the best interests of all hardworking Hoosiers.”

The MPP workers located at the plant in Campbellsburg, IN began organizing in January 2024 with the IUE-CWA. Despite facing election interference tactics from MPP, the workers voted to unionize on April 10, 2024. Instead of respecting the election outcome, MPP filed objections to overturn the results — objections that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ultimately determined were "without merit" and overruled all of MPP’s objections in their entirety. These tactics by the Company slowed the bargaining process and signaled the company’s intent to obstruct the bargaining process moving forward. In addition to the obstructionist tactics that slowed the bargaining process, workers protected their rights by filing unfair labor practice (ULPs) charges against MPP alleging that they were unlawfully surveilled and that the Company unlawfully revoked annual raises without bargaining.

A fair contract would have a meaningful impact on the lives of Campbellsburg’s working families and boost the local economy of Washington County, Indiana. Yet MPP's management, led by CEO Jon Jensen, and Mill Point Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm with $1.4 billion in capital commitments, continue to drag their feet.

The workers’ call for Rep. Houchin’s support is a plea to hold MPP accountable. The company’s resistance in Campbellsburg to bargaining contrasts sharply with its approach at two IUE-CWA-represented MPP plants in Pennsylvania, where labor-management relationships are far more constructive.

“Rep. Houchin has a chance to stand with Hoosier workers and help ensure that MPP and Mill Point Capital do the right thing,” said Randall Baker of the IUE-CWA MPP Workers United Bargaining Team. “All we’re asking for is fairness. We want MPP to meet with us, listen to us, and bargain in good faith. Our families and our community deserve a better, more certain future.”

Workers are hopeful that Rep. Houchin will rise to the occasion and send a clear message to MPP and Mill Point Capital: Hoosier workers deserve dignity and a fair contract.

###

As the Industrial Division of CWA, IUE-CWA represents a force of 150,000 active and retired men and women united collectively to seek dignity on the job and a secure future for ourselves, our children and all future generations.

Kindre Batliner IUE-CWA (502) 417-4083 comms@cwa-union.org

