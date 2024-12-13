Brompton Funds Declare Distributions and Special Year End Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: KNGC, KNGU, KNGX) – Brompton Funds announces quarterly distributions payable on January 15, 2025 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGC Cdn$0.082 Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGU Cdn$0.043 Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGX Cdn$0.098



Brompton Funds also announces special distributions for the ETFs estimated as noted below to unitholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2024 that will be automatically reinvested in additional units. Immediately following issuance, the units of the ETFs will be automatically consolidated and as a result, unitholders will hold the same number of units after the distribution as they held before it. The estimated distribution amounts of automatic reinvestment may change depending on any other transactions occurring before year end and the actual income for the year as finally determined. The adjusted cost base of a holder’s units will be increased by the amount of the distribution reinvested in units as of December 31, 2024.

Ticker Estimated Amount Per Unit Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGC Cdn$0.73 Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGU Cdn$0.50 Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGX Cdn$0.11



About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

