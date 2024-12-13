Submit Release
Ready Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This dividend is payable on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”).

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2025, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on January 31, 2025, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.

