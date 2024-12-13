Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the cash dividend of $0.205 per common share. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid in cash on January 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 26, 2024.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com .

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-4000

