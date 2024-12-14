MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL Breaks Ground on Department’s First High-Rise Rental Apartment

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

KA ʻOIHANA ʻĀINA HOʻOPULAPULA HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KALI WATSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

KATIE L. LAMBERT

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

DHHL BREAKS GROUND ON DEPARTMENT’S FIRST HIGH-RISE RENTAL APARTMENT

Hale Mōʻiliʻili to House 278 Families, Revitalize Former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Site

Federal, state, county and private partners commemorate the groundbreaking of

Hale Mōʻiliʻili.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 13, 2024

HONOLULU – In a landmark occasion, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) broke ground on its first high-rise rental apartment Friday, December 13, 2024. The event marks the start of a two-year development process to build the state’s only affordable housing project exclusively serving DHHL beneficiaries.

“Innovative projects like Hale Mōʻiliʻili ensure our Native Hawaiian families have a place to call home,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Our families have endured on the waitlist for far too long. This opportunity has the potential to empower beneficiaries and create meaningful change. My administration will continue to encourage our leadership to seek bold strategies in the creation of affordable housing options and a project like this deserves our community’s support.”

Hale Mōʻiliʻili includes a 23-story high-rise tower with 271 units comprising 23 studios, 23 one-bedroom units, 203 two-bedroom units and 22 three-bedroom units. The project includes a two-story townhouse with seven three-bedroom units overlooking Old Stadium Park and a 290-stall parking structure.

DHHL beneficiaries opting to rent a unit will retain their position on the waitlist while they await a lease award. Tenant income thresholds will range from the 30-100 percent of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual median income (AMI) requirements with rents ranging from $657 to $3,460.

“We’re delivering on our promise to provide affordable rental housing to beneficiaries on our waitlist,” Kali Watson, DHHL director said. “The opportunities an affordable rental unit can provide are the ability to address financial challenges, build savings for a future home purchase, or access outreach and counseling services for individuals experiencing houselessness. This housing model will serve as a pilot for future developments and DHHL would like to mahalo Governor Green for his support and steadfast commitment to our department’s mission.”

Individuals on the waitlist will be notified of the chance to apply for housing approximately six months before the project’s completion. The Oʻahu residential waitlist currently stands at more than 11,400, representing the largest need for beneficiary housing of any county in the state.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi emphasized the importance of development in Honolulu’s urban core.

“Today’s groundbreaking for Hale Mō‘ili‘ili is a significant step forward in addressing our housing crisis while honoring our commitment to Native Hawaiian beneficiaries and we are proud to stand in support of it,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “This project not only provides much-needed affordable housing in the heart of Honolulu but also revitalizes a historic site, ensuring it becomes a cornerstone for building stronger, more resilient communities.”

The project will cost $155 million to develop.

The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) Board of Directors assisted the development through the approval of $41.5 million in low-interest loans (through the Rental Housing Revolving Fund), approximately $4.7 million in annual federal and state low-income tax credits (through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit or LIHTC program) and $80 million in tax-exempt private activity bonds.

The Stadium Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley opened its doors in 1955, closed in 2004, and has sat idle since. Originally acquired from the Department of Land and Natural Resources in 1995, the nearly two-acre parcel borders Old Stadium Park, an area that has raised growing concerns for neighboring residents.

“We strive to build more than just homes, it’s our goal to cultivate communities,” said Stanford Carr, project developer. “Hale Mōʻiliʻili will empower its residents to take pride in their neighborhood, forge connections, and serve as a catalyst for positive change. This is an exciting moment, and we are eager to honor and reimagine a site deeply embedded in Honolulu’s history for the benefit of our Native Hawaiian community.”

In addition to providing housing, Hale Mōʻiliʻili will offer social services like financial literacy courses and keiki programs, and spaces for small businesses to serve the community. All enhancements to the site are designed to rejuvenate the area while honoring the historical significance of the Stadium Bowl-O-Drome.

Click here to download visuals, soundbites.

B-ROLL (4:23)

SOUNDBITES

Governor Josh Green

(:20 seconds)

“It’s incredible because we have to have a commitment to our Hawaiian families, that have been on the list for so long and we’re grateful to all of DHHL, to our leader, Kali, we promised that we would get people off of the list and into homes, and this is that day, this is the day we build something extraordinary and we’re innovative in our administration to help all people.”

Kali Watson, director, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(:16 seconds)

“It’s not only momentous, it’s transformational, in a sense that we’re now providing a new option to our beneficiaries regarding high-rise living, in a very great location in urban Honolulu with all the amenities and resources available to them.”

Stanford Carr, president, Stanford Carr Development

(:26 seconds)

“Incredible, five year journey, and now we got two years left to build it, it’s an hour to build the first high-rise for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and we look forward to the delivery and for 278 families to live in such a great location right here next to Stadium Park, University of Hawai’i Mānoa campus, jobs, by schools so it’s fabulous.”

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921 with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of more than 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

