Operational resilience: operational incident and outsourcing and third-party reporting for financial market infrastructures

The Bank of England is consulting on operational incident and outsourcing and third-party reporting (IOREP) rules for financial market infrastructures (FMIs). These rules set a framework for high-quality and consistent reporting of the operational incidents and third-party arrangements that may have the greatest impact on financial stability. They aim to support the operational resilience of the UK financial sector and the Bank’s ability to monitor and manage potential risks. The Bank is following a joint approach with the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority, who are consulting in parallel. The Bank’s consultation is open until 13 March 2025, and responses should be sent to: FMI-IOREP-CP@bankofengland.co.uk.

Privacy statement By responding to this consultation, you provide personal data to the Bank of England. This may include your name, contact details (including, if provided, details of the organisation you work for), and opinions or details offered in the response itself. The response will be assessed to inform our work as a regulator and central bank, both in the public interest and in the exercise of our official authority. We may use your details to contact you to clarify any aspects of your response. The consultation paper will explain if responses will be shared with other organisations (for example, the Financial Conduct Authority). If this is the case, the other organisation will also review the responses and may also contact you to clarify aspects of your response. We will retain all responses for the period that is relevant to supporting ongoing regulatory policy developments and reviews. However, all personal data will be redacted from the responses within five years of receipt. To find out more about how we deal with your personal data, your rights, or to get in touch please visit Privacy and the Bank of England. Information provided in response to this consultation, including personal information, may be subject to publication or disclosure to other parties in accordance with access to information regimes including under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 or data protection legislation, or as otherwise required by law or in discharge of the Bank’s functions. Please indicate if you regard all, or some of, the information you provide as confidential. If the Bank receives a request for disclosure of this information, we will take your indication(s) into account but cannot give an assurance that confidentiality can be maintained in all circumstances. An automatic confidentiality disclaimer generated by your IT system on emails will not, of itself, be regarded as binding on the Bank. Responses are requested by 13 March 2025. Please address any comments or enquiries by email to: FMI-IOREP-CP@bankofengland.co.uk. Consent to publication The Bank publishes a list of respondents to its consultations, where respondents have consented to such publication. When you respond to this consultation paper, please tell us in your response if you agree to the publication of your name, or the name of the organisation you are responding on behalf of, in the Bank’s feedback response to this consultation. Please make it clear if you are responding as an individual or on behalf of an organisation. Where your name comprises ‘personal data’ within the meaning of data protection law, please see the Bank’s Privacy Notice above, about how your personal data will be processed. Please note that you do not have to give your consent to the publication of your name. If you do not give consent to your name being published in the Bank’s feedback response to this consultation, please make this clear with your response. If you do not give consent, the Bank may still collect, record and store it in accordance with the information provided above. You have the right to withdraw, amend or revoke your consent at any time. If you would like to do this, please contact the Bank of England using the contact details set out below. Responses can be sent by email to: FMI-IOREP-CP@bankofengland.co.uk. Alternatively, please address any comments or enquiries to: Post Trade Policy Team, Financial Market Infrastructure Directorate, Bank of England 20 Moorgate, London, EC2R 6DA.

1: Overview 1.1 This consultation paper (CP) sets out the Bank of England’s (the Bank’s) proposals to set requirements in rules and a code of practice and expectations for UK financial market infrastructures (FMIs) to report operational incidents and their material third-party arrangements. 1.2 The Bank proposes to establish a framework for timely, accurate and consistent reporting of operational incidents, and notification and reporting of material third-party arrangements. The proposals set out clear and robust requirements and expectations for regulatory reporting which aim to support the operational resilience of the UK financial sector and enhance the Bank’s understanding of sector threats and vulnerabilities. 1.3 The proposals in this CP would allow the Bank to collect data which would be used to monitor and manage potential risks arising from operational incidents and FMIs’ increasing reliance on third parties in an effective but proportionate manner, and advance the Bank’s objective of protecting and enhancing UK financial stability. 1.4 The rules will apply to recognised UK central counterparties (CCPs), recognised UK central securities depositories (CSDs), UK recognised payments system operators (RPSOs) and UK specified service providers (SSPs). Third-country CSDs and ‘systemic third-country CCPs’ are not in scope, but should HM Treasury (HMT) make regulations in future that allow for the application of these rules to third-country CSDs, or set criteria of general application in respect of the definition of a 'systemic third-country CCP', the Bank may look to expand the rules to these entities. Although non-UK RPSOs and SSPs also fall outside of the scope of these proposals, the Bank may also look to extend the rules to these entities in the future. In such circumstances, and in line with the approach set out in The Bank of England’s approach to financial market infrastructure supervision the Bank may decide to place reliance on a home regulator where the FMI’s home jurisdiction’s regulatory and supervisory framework deliver broadly similar outcomes to those of the UK, and where the Bank is satisfied that there are sufficient co-operation arrangements in place and engagement to rely on the home authority. 1.5 The proposals in this CP are consistent with the approach developed jointly with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Bank has developed draft rules, a code of practice and expectations for FMIs and is seeking to implement a joint approach to the policy with the PRA and FCA. The proposals in this CP would result in: new rules for CCPs (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) and CSDs (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) and a new Part 4 (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) of the Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs, as detailed in the relevant CP sections;

a new Bank supervisory statement setting out the Bank’s expectations of how FMIs should comply with and interpret the proposed new operational incident reporting requirements in the rules and code of practice; and

amendments to the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and third-party risk management for FMIs setting out the Bank’s expectations of how FMIs should comply with and interpret the proposed new material third-party arrangements requirements in the new Part 4 of the Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs and new rules for CCPs and CSDs. 1.6 The Bank considers that the proposals in this CP would advance its primary objective to protect and enhance the stability of the UK financial system (the Financial Stability Objective) through setting clear and robust requirements and expectations for regulatory reporting. The Bank further considers that the proposals in this CP are consistent with its new secondary objective to, where possible, facilitate innovation in the provision of CCP and CSD services when advancing the primary financial stability objective. This includes the key consideration that the reporting templates are no more prescriptive than is necessary to achieve their goals and there may be efficiency gains for FMIs in their use, freeing up resources to be used for other activities. 1.7 The Bank has a statutory duty to consult when introducing new rules and changing existing rules for CCPs and CSDs made under the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) 2000.footnote [1] While there is not the same statutory duty to consult when introducing new codes of practice under the Banking Act 2009 or amending existing codes of practice, the Bank decided to do so in this instance to gather feedback on the proposals. 1.8 The Bank consulted the Cost Benefit Analysis (CBA) Panel on its CBA for the new rules for CCPs and CSDs on 7 November 2004. The feedback from this Panel is detailed in Appendix 7. 1.9 In carrying out its policymaking functions, the Bank is required to comply with several legal obligations. The analysis in this CP explains how the proposals have had regard to those relevant factors, including an explanation of the ways in which having regard to these factors has affected the proposals. Background 1.10 A key priority for the Bank is to improve the operational resilience of FMIs and protect the wider financial sector from the impact of operational disruptions. As the financial sector becomes increasingly interconnected, complex and dynamic, strengthening operational resilience enables FMIs and the financial sector to more effectively deal with risks to prevent, adapt, respond to, recover, and learn from operational disruptions. 1.11 Over recent years, the Bank has undertaken a series of policy development initiatives to put in place a stronger regulatory framework to promote operational resilience. The proposals set out in this CP form part of that programme. The proposed policy would allow the Bank to collect good-quality, consistent data focusing on operational incidents and material third-party arrangements which pose the most risk to FMIs and the financial sector. The proposals set out in this CP aim to enhance operational resilience by helping the Bank gain better oversight of these risks and provide more meaningful feedback to FMIs and the financial sector, to help address vulnerabilities and prepare for emerging risks. 1.12 In 2019, the Treasury Select Committee published a report examining the 2018 IT failures in the financial services sector. This report made a number of recommendations for UK regulators, including that the supervisory authorities should assess the accuracy and consistency of operational incident reporting data, clarify standards, guidance and definitions for industry and consider the need to expand current reporting requirements. 1.13 Following the publication of the Bank of England policy on Operational Resilience of FMIs in March 2021, increasing the operational resilience of individual FMIs and the financial system remains a priority for the Bank. To support and strengthen operational resilience, the Bank publicly committed to consider the regulatory reporting requirements for operational resilience and consult on proposals for an online portal that FMIs would populate with information about their outsourcing and third-party (OATP) arrangements.footnote [2] 1.14 In November 2024, the Bank, alongside the PRA and FCA, finalised its new regulatory regime for the supervision of Critical Third Parties (CTPs) to the financial sector in PS16/24 – Operational resilience: Critical third parties to the UK financial sector. This regime recognises the risk that severe disruption arising from certain third parties could pose to the financial stability of the UK. To support the identification of potential CTPs and assess where critical nodes of failure could arise, the Bank needs to collect adequate data on FMIs’ material third-party arrangements.footnote [3] 1.15 The proposals aim to ensure that FMIs submit consistent and good-quality reporting of operational incidents and material third-party arrangements by: Prioritising the most significant risks to operational resilience : by setting out clear requirements which enable FMIs to prioritise the reporting of operational incidents and material third-party arrangements which could pose risks to the delivery of an important business service (IBS), or to the financial stability of the UK.

: by setting out clear requirements which enable FMIs to prioritise the reporting of operational incidents and material third-party arrangements which could pose risks to the delivery of an important business service (IBS), or to the financial stability of the UK. Setting out standardised reporting requirements: to enhance the quality and comparability of information submitted to the Bank on operational incidents and material third-party arrangements. This would allow the Bank to understand potential risks and vulnerabilities within the financial sector more efficiently and better identify FMIs’ reliance on material third parties. 1.16 There has been increasing focus internationally on strengthening operational resilience. The policy has been designed to be as interoperable as reasonably practicable with similar existing and future regimes, such as the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB’s) Format for Incident Reporting Exchange (FIRE) and the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Structure of the CP 1.17 The CP is structured into the following sections: Section 2 sets out proposals relating to operational incident reporting.

Section 3 sets out proposals relating to outsourcing and third-party reporting.

Section 4 sets out ‘Have Regards’ analysis for certain policy considerations. Cost benefit analysis 1.18 The Bank is required to publish a CBA when proposing new rules for CCPs and CSDs. This is defined in s.138J FSMA 2000 as an analysis of the costs, together with an analysis of the benefits that would arise if the proposed rules are made, as well as an estimate of those costs and benefits, where reasonably practicable to do so. 1.19 The CBA was considered by the CBA Panel, which provides advice to the Bank and PRA on the preparation of cost benefit analyses, on 7 November 2024. The Panel provided feedback on the analysis of the proposals’ counterfactual; the average ongoing costs of some proposals; and the analysis of the proposal’s positive benefits. A summary of the Panel’s comments and how the Bank responded can be found in paragraph 5 of Appendix 7. 1.20 Although the CBA requirement does not apply to the Bank’s power when introducing new codes of practice under the Banking Act 2009 or amending codes of practice for RPSOs and SSPs, the Bank has carried out a proportionate CBA in respect of the proposed Code of Practice for payment systems. Summary of benefits and costs 1.21 The CBA assesses the one-off and ongoing (annual) costs and benefits arising from the proposed framework. Based on the analysis of the costs and benefits of the proposals that are set out below, the Bank expects that the proposals would bring net benefits to the UK financial sector. The full cost benefit analysis is set out in Appendix 7. 1.22 The potential compliance costs to FMIs directly arising from the proposals reflect the incremental changes that FMIs would otherwise not have undertaken in the absence of the proposed regulation. The Bank expects there will be one-off costs to FMIs, including costs to familiarise themselves with the proposals. There would also be annual ongoing costs to FMIs to comply with the reporting requirements. In summary, the Bank estimates one-off and ongoing (annual) compliance costs of £106,500 and £41,000 respectively across all CCPs and CSDs in scope of the proposals, and similarly, one-off and ongoing (annual) compliance costs of £164,000 and £38,500 respectively across all RPSOs and SSPs in scope of the proposals. 1.23 The benefits from the proposals are expected to arise through enhanced visibility of individual FMIs’ and broader financial sector operational resilience and systemic concentration risk arising from FMIs’ use of third parties. Where appropriate, the Bank can use the data to work with FMIs to prioritise the mitigation of potential key vulnerabilities; and identify third parties that could be designated as critical to the financial sector. The introduction of standardised reporting guidance and reporting thresholds in relation to operational incidents and material third-party arrangements could also minimise the reporting burden and provide ongoing efficiency gains for FMIs. 1.24 The indirect benefits of the proposals include the maintenance of trust in the Bank’s regulatory framework, supporting FMIs’ ability to innovate within this framework, and the potential realisation of benefits from bringing Critical Third Parties into scope of the Bank’s new supervisory oversight regime. Implementation 1.25 The proposed implementation date for the proposals in this CP is no earlier than the second half of 2026. 1.26 The Bank intends for FMIs to submit operational incident reports to the Bank using the FCA’s Connect portal. Connect is an online system hosted by the FCA which would enable FMIs to log in to complete the reports. The Bank notes this intention is based on its current analysis of technical reporting solutions and will continue to develop this approach ahead of the implementation date to ensure this is the most appropriate reporting platform. 1.27 The Bank intends that FMIs submit an initial version of the register of material third-party arrangements (the Register) using the FCA’s RegData platform and ensure that this is up to date at least on an annual basis. The Bank notes this intention is based on its current analysis of technical reporting solutions and will continue to develop this approach ahead of the implementation date to ensure this is the most appropriate reporting platform. The Bank proposes that FMIs would submit Notifications on material third-party arrangements via electronic means. Responses and next steps 1.28 This consultation closes on 13 March 2025. The Bank invites feedback on the proposals set out in this consultation. Please address any comments or enquiries to FMI-IOREP-CP@bankofengland.co.uk. 1.29 When providing your response, please tell us whether or not you consent to the Bank publishing your name, and/or the name of your organisation, as a respondent to this CP. 1.30 Please also indicate in your response if you believe any of the proposals in this consultation paper are likely to impact persons who share protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010, and if so, please explain which groups and what the impact on such groups might be.

2: Operational incident reporting 2.1 The proposals require FMIs to submit a report to the Bank following certain operational incidents. The Bank’s proposed expectations and requirements are found in the Appendices (1, 2 and 3). 2.2 The rules and code of practice would set out specific operational incident reporting requirements for FMIs. This would include a definition of an operational incident and clear, proportionate thresholds for reporting. Under current requirements, the Bank receives inconsistent reporting from FMIs on the types and severity of incidents that occur. Similarly, the data the Bank currently receives on incidents lacks consistency, with FMIs submitting differing information, both in terms of quantity and quality, and using variable terminology to describe incidents. The purpose of these proposals is for the Bank to receive consistent, sufficient, and timely information about operational incidents which pose a risk to the Bank’s objectives. This would allow the Bank to: assess the potential impact of operational incidents on FMIs, or on the stability of, and confidence in, the UK financial sector;

obtain a better understanding of the operational resilience of FMIs and the financial sector; and

identify potential vulnerabilities and areas for improvement. 2.3 The proposals in this CP set out regulatory reporting requirements for operational incidents which meet prescribed thresholds. The proposals would not replace an FMI’s obligations to notify the Bank of certain incidents in accordance with: for CCPs: Rule 4 of the Recognised Clearing House Instrument 2018;

for CSDs: Article 45(6) of the UK Central Securities Depositories Regulation (UK CSDR); and

for RPSOs and SSPs: any notices issued under section 204 of the Banking Act 2009. footnote [4] 2.4 The Bank is also currently consulting on introducing Fundamental Rules for FMIs, including a proposed Fundamental Rule 7.footnote [5] This rule which would require FMIs to disclose to the Bank appropriately anything relating to the FMI of which the Bank would reasonably expect notice. Operational incident 2.5 The operational incident reporting proposals would apply to the reporting of an ‘operational incident’, which is defined as either a single event or a series of linked events which disrupts an FMI’s operations such that it: disrupts the delivery of a service to an end user external to the FMI; or

impacts the availability, authenticity, integrity or confidentiality of information or data relating or belonging to such an end user. 2.6 The Bank proposes to take a proportionate approach to operational incident reporting requirements. The proposed operational incident reporting rules would only apply in respect of operational incidents which meet one or both of the criteria referred to above as a result of a relevant disruption or impact. The reporting rule is not proposed to apply to a potential or uncrystallised event. This would have the benefit of reducing the reporting on FMIs by not requiring FMIs to report operational incidents that do not cause such a disruption or impact (‘near-misses’). Reporting thresholds 2.7 The Bank proposes that FMIs would be required to report an operational incident when it meets one or more of the thresholds set by the Bank (see draft Notifications and Regulatory Reporting Parts of the proposed rules for CCPs and CSDs and the draft Notifications and Regulatory Reporting part of the proposed Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs (Appendix 1 and 2; and Section 3 of the draft supervisory statement in Appendix 3). 2.8 The Bank considers that thresholds must be set to ensure that it only receives operational incident data relating to operational incidents that could impact its objectives. The Bank proposes to take a proportionate approach to the reporting requirements which does not pose an undue burden on FMIs. The Bank has therefore made a decision to link the reporting thresholds to the point where an operational incident could pose a risk to its objectives. 2.9 The Bank proposes that FMIs would be required to submit an operational incident report only once an operational incident could disrupt the delivery of an FMI’s IBS or otherwise pose a risk to UK financial stability. 2.10 The proposed threshold is consistent with the Bank’s objectives, and the central role that FMIs play within the financial system. The Bank’s current consultation on Fundamental Rules includes a proposed Fundamental Rule 10 which would require FMIs to ‘identify, assess, and manage the risks that its operations could pose to the stability of the financial system’. The term ‘IBS’ is derived from the Bank’s policy on Operational Resilience of FMIs, and should be well understood by FMIs as relating to those business services whose prolonged disruption would impact UK financial stability. 2.11 Determining which operational incidents meet the reporting threshold will be a matter of judgement for FMIs. The Bank does not propose to introduce a definitive list of operational incidents which meet the proposed threshold, as the same incidents can have varying impacts on FMIs for a range of reasons, such as differing size, business models and customer base. FMIs may use their existing internal processes to determine the scale and potential impact of an incident and assess whether it meets the threshold for reporting. The Bank would expect FMIs to consider a range of factors when determining whether an operational incident breaches the above threshold. This could include, but is not limited to, the risk of operational or financial contagion, the FMI’s ability to deliver its IBSs, and damage to the FMI’s or the sector’s reputation. Further details on the risks FMIs should consider are set out in the draft new supervisory statement. 2.12 A non-exhaustive list of examples of operational incidents which would meet the proposed operational incident reporting threshold has been set out in the draft new supervisory statement. These include cyber attacks, process failures, system update failures and infrastructure problems. Phased approach to reporting operational incidents 2.13 When an operational incident meets the prescribed threshold, the Bank proposes to require FMIs to provide the following incident reports: an initial operational incident report;

one or more intermediate operational incident reports if there is a significant change; and

a final operational incident report. 2.14 To provide clarity on the phased approach to operational incident reporting, the process has been set out in Figure 1 below, the following sections contain further detail on the proposals for each reporting phase. 2.15 As illustrated in Figure 1, when an operational incident occurs, an FMI would be required to assess whether it has met the threshold set by the Bank. If the threshold has been met, an FMI would be required to submit an initial operational incident report as soon as is practicable after the operational incident occurs. 2.16 If the FMI has resolved the operational incident at the time of the initial report, the FMI would not need to complete the intermediate report and would instead have within 30 working days after the operational incident has been resolved to submit a final report, or where this is impracticable, as soon as is practicable but not exceeding 60 working days. 2.17 If the operational incident remains ongoing when the initial report has been submitted, the FMI would be required to submit an intermediate report(s) as soon as is practicable after there is a significant change in the circumstances of the incident as reported in the previous incident report made to the Bank. 2.18 As soon as practicable after the incident has been resolved, the FMI would be required to submit an intermediate report informing the supervisory authorities of this change and would then have within 30 working days after the operational incident has been resolved to submit the final report, or where this is impracticable, as soon as is practicable but not exceeding 60 working days. 2.19 The Bank’s proposed phased and incremental approach to operational incident reporting is aligned to international standards proposed through the FSB’s FIRE. Initial operational incident report 2.20 The Bank recognises the need to balance the objectives of receiving timely operational incident information to understand potential risks to its statutory objectives and FMIs taking actions to resolve the incident. Therefore, rather than setting a minimum time, the Bank proposes to require FMIs to submit an initial incident report as soon as practicable after the operational incident has met the proposed reporting threshold. The Bank would expect that an FMI submit the report within 24 hours. 2.21 To limit the burden posed to an FMI at a time when it should be focused on managing the operational incident, FMIs would only be required to submit a limited set of information within this initial incident report to allow the Bank to gain an understanding of the incident and assess potential risks to its objectives. Intermediate operational incident report 2.22 FMIs would be required to submit an intermediate operational incident report as soon as is practicable after there is a significant change in the circumstances described in the most recent report submitted to the Bank. This could include, but is not limited to, a change in the impact of the operational incident or the status of the operational incident, such as the FMI identifying the origin of the operational incident; and the FMI resolving the operational incident. A non-exhaustive list of examples of when the intermediate report should be submitted is set out in the draft new supervisory statement. 2.23 An FMI would be required to submit multiple intermediate reports if numerous significant changes occur. At a minimum, where an operational incident is not resolved at the time of the initial report, an FMI would be required to complete one intermediate report to inform the Bank that it has resolved the operational incident. 2.24 In the event that an FMI has resolved an incident prior to submitting an initial report, they would not be required to complete an intermediate report and can move straight to the final report stage. The FMI would be required to let the Bank know that the incident has been resolved as soon as practicable within the initial report (which the FMI must submit as soon as practicable as set out above) and follow up with the final incident report as required. Final operational incident report 2.25 An FMI would be required to submit a final operational incident report within 30 working days after the operational incident has been resolved or, where this is not practicable, as soon as is practicable but not exceeding 60 days. Where it is impracticable to submit the final report within 30 working days, FMIs would be expected to contact the Bank explaining the reason as to why it is impracticable and the expected timeframe for the submission of the final report. The Bank proposes that the final report include a full assessment of the impact of the incident, the lessons learned and the identified root causes. Format of operational incident reports 2.26 The Bank intends that FMIs submit incidents reports through the FCA’s Connect portal. Connect is an online system hosted by the FCA which would enable FMIs to log in to complete the prescribed reports. 2.27 FMIs would be required to complete the information set out in the reporting fields document found in Appendix 8 for each type of operational incident report. To minimise FMIs’ reporting burden where relevant, the Bank has considered the FSB’s FIRE and the EU’s DORA, and aligned the reports where possible. Operational incident data 2.28 The Bank proposes that FMIs submit reports on operational incidents in a template which would include four data categories (see Table A). The level of information required would vary depending on the stage of the reporting, with progressively more expected as the incident progresses or is closed. 2.29 As noted above, the proposed template has been developed with regard to the proposals being consulted on under the FSB’s FIRE, including alignment with the format of data fields and taxonomies which underpin these where appropriate. The Bank has also, where possible, aligned specific data fields and underpinning taxonomies between the operational incident reporting and material third-party reporting templates (see Section 3) to enable data set interaction. This could support the Bank’s identification of incident contagion where an incident originates at a third party, and enable it to, where appropriate, alert other FMIs of these risks. Table A: Data categories for operational incident reporting Data category Description Reporting details Details of the firm reporting the incident, including contact information, firm identification, and the receiving authority. Incident details Details of the operational incident including incident status, incident description, service disrupted, time of incident and actions the firm intends to take/has taken to recover. Impact assessment Information regarding the impact of the operational incident, including number of customers/clients affected, reputational impact, volume and value of transactions affected, and parties affected. Incident closure Information on the root cause(s), lessons learned and subsequent remedial actions. 2.30 Reporting details: To ensure the Bank has up-to-date and correct information on the FMI reporting the operational incident, FMIs would be required to complete a section on reporting details. This would include data relating to the reporting entity’s details, contact information, incident identification and the receiving authority details. FMIs would only be required to complete these details in the initial report phase, and subsequent reports would be pre-populated with this information. 2.31 Incident details: FMIs would be required to complete the operational incident details section so the Bank understands the nature of the incident, any service impacted and what actions the FMI may be taking, or has taken, to resolve the incident. FMIs would be required to submit these data items at the initial report phase and can amend these in the intermediate and final report phases. 2.32 Impact assessment: To ensure the Bank understands the full impact of an operational incident on the FMI, its participants and their clients (if relevant) and the broader financial sector, FMIs would be required to complete the impact assessment section. The required fields for this category vary depending on the stage of the reporting. For example, the initial incident report requires limited information on the initial assessment and initial remedial actions. The final incident report includes additional fields to provide a more comprehensive reporting of the incident, including service disruption type and duration and resources affected. Most impact assessment fields would however be available for FMIs to optionally complete if they have the information to do so. 2.33 Incident closure: The Bank would require FMIs to submit information on incident closure in the final report phase. This would allow the Bank to understand the actions the FMI has taken or needs to take to address and remediate possible risks and vulnerabilities to the FMI and the financial sector. 2.34 The proposed list underpinning the business services data fields is based on the critical economic functions set out in SS 19/13 – Resolution planning and the critical functions set out in the FSB Guidance on Identification of Critical Functions and Critical Shared Services. We believe that this list is appropriate for FMIs, and it is aligned with the proposals for the material third-party reporting templates below in Section 3. The proposed list underpinning the root cause data fields is based on the FCA Root Cause component list, which has historically been used by the FCA to manage and triage notified incidents. 2.35 The Bank proposes to include some data fields which would be required conditionally depending on the type of operational incident. For example, where an operational incident originates at a third party, an FMI would be required to provide further information relating to the third party. In such situations, the Bank proposes that an FMI take reasonable steps to obtain information regarding the root cause of the incident from the third party. Statutory obligations 2.36 In carrying out policymaking functions the Bank is required to comply with several statutory obligations. This section explains how the Bank has had regard to the obligations applicable to the Bank’s policy development process, including an explanation of how this is reflected in Section 2 of this CP relating to the operational incident reporting proposals. Statutory objectives analysis 2.37 The Bank has developed the proposals for operational incident reporting rules for CCPs and CSDs in accordance with the relevant statutory obligations in the Bank of England Act 1998 and FSMA 2000 (as amended by FSMA 2023). This includes considering the proposals against the Bank’s Financial Stability Objective and its secondary objective to facilitate innovation in the provision of FMI servicesfootnote [6] (the Secondary Innovation Objective), as well as the requirement to ‘have regard’ to certain policy considerations and to carry out a CBA. 2.38 The Bank has developed the proposals for an operational incident reporting Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs under the legislative framework set out in Part 5 of the Banking Act 2009. While these require considering the proposals against the Financial Stability Objective, it does not include a requirement to consider them against the secondary innovation objective, to expressly ‘have regard’ to certain policy considerations or to carry out a CBA in the same manner as the accountability framework for CCPs and CSDs. However, the Bank has included RPSOs and SSPs in the CBA for the proposals on a non-statutory basis. 2.39 This section outlines the analysis of the operational incident reporting rules against these frameworks, making clear where it applies to all FMIs, or only to CCPs and CSDs, or only RPSOs and SSPs. Financial stability objective – all FMIs 2.40 The Bank’s proposals are designed to advance its primary objective to protect and enhance the stability of the financial system. By collecting timely, structured and accurate information on operational incidents, the Bank can better monitor and assess individual FMIs’ and the broader sector’s operational resilience. Consistent data can enable the Bank to provide meaningful feedback to industry to help address vulnerabilities and prepare for emerging risks within the sector. Secondary innovation objective – CCPs and CSDs 2.41 The Bank considers that the operational incident reporting proposals are compatible with the Bank’s secondary objective for CCP and CSD rulemaking to facilitate innovation in the provision of FMI services so far as reasonably possible. 2.42 The Bank intends to reduce compliance burden and ensure FMIs can efficiently allocate resources for reporting through the introduction of clear reporting thresholds, standardised reporting templates, and developing a single reporting solution to work across authorities. Although the approach is prescriptive, this is necessary to achieve the desired outcome. Through introducing a streamlined and standardised reporting process it should support FMIs in allocating resources to other innovative activities. 2.43 The Bank considers that by collecting good-quality data on operational vulnerabilities, the Bank would be in an improved position where it can work more effectively with FMIs to manage vulnerabilities and prepare for emerging risks. This can increase confidence within the market and facilitate the Bank maintaining trust in its regulatory framework, which supports FMIs’ ability to innovate within that framework. Equality and diversity – all FMIs 2.44 In developing its proposals, the Bank has had due regard to the equality objectives under s.149 of the Equality Act 2010. The Bank considers that the proposals do not give rise to equality and diversity implications.

3: Outsourcing and third-party reporting 3.1 In this section, the Bank is proposing to: expand the scope of existing third-party arrangements data collection to cover both material outsourcing and non-outsourcing (‘material third-party’) arrangements;

require FMIs to submit material third-party Notifications in a standardised format, using a template which is aligned with the proposed Register; and

require FMIs to maintain and submit a Register to the Bank, ensuring this is updated at least annually. 3.2 The proposals in this section would result in: New rules for CCPs (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) and CSDs (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting), and a new Part 4 (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) of the Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs, as detailed in the relevant CP sections.

Amendments to the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and third-party risk management for FMIs. 3.3 FMIs are becoming increasingly reliant on third-party arrangements, both outsourcing and non-outsourcing, to support their operations and the delivery of their FMI services. The reliance on third-party arrangements brings potential benefits and opportunities for the sector but could also pose risks to the financial stability of the UK. To better identify and address these risks, the regulators and the industry have highlighted the importance of collecting effective data on the use of material third-party arrangements. 3.4 There are currently a variety of existing requirements or expectations for FMIs to notify or seek approval from the Bank for outsourcing arrangements, and for FMIs to keep records of such arrangements. CCPs and CSDs are required by the UK European Market Infrastructure Regulation (UK EMIR) and UK CSDR to seek the Bank’s approval before entering into major outsourcing arrangements. Similarly, RPSOs and SSPs are required by the outsourcing and third-party risk management part of the Bank’s Code of Practice to notify the Bank before entering into any new outsourcing agreement. All FMIs are subject to the expectation in the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and critical third-party risk management for FMIs. This includes that they keep appropriate records of their outsourcing and third-party arrangements, and notify the Bank and seek the Bank’s non-objection when entering into or significantly changing a critical outsourcing or third-party arrangement, or when there is a material change in their risk profile and that of the services they provide. 3.5 Although these requirements provide valuable information to the Bank, they are not established on a consistent statutory basis across the FMI regimes, and the notifications process is unstructured, which can limit the value of the data. In addition, there is no formal requirement for CCPs and CSDs to maintain a register of such arrangements and submit it to the Bank, further limiting the ability of the Bank to understand current third-party arrangements across FMIs. 3.6 The proposals seek to address these gaps by providing clear and consistent requirements and expectations for the collection of data on material third-party arrangements. Material third-party arrangements 3.7 As FMIs’ operations have become more complex and dependent on technology over recent years, FMIs are becoming increasingly reliant on a wider range of services delivered by third-party providers. To support their operational resilience, FMIs need to effectively manage risks posed by their third-party arrangements. To help achieve this, the Bank proposes to introduce new requirements for all FMIs to maintain and submit to the Bank a register of all ‘material third-party arrangements’ that they have entered into and update it annually, as well as notify the Bank when entering into new material third-party arrangements or significantly changing existing arrangements. The proposals aim to aid the Bank in better identifying systemic risks posed by third-party service providers and support the Bank’s recommendation of potential CTPs to be designated by HMT. 3.8 The Bank proposes to define a ‘material third-party arrangement’ as a third-party arrangement which is of such importance that a disruption or failure in the performance of the product or service provided to the FMI could pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the FMI; or in the case of: a CCP, the safety and efficiency of the CCP’s clearing services;

a CSD, the safety and efficiency of the CSD’s securities settlement systems;

a RPSO, the safety and efficiency of the payment systems operated by the RPSO; or

a SSP, the safety and efficiency of the payment systems to which the SSP provides services. 3.9 This is irrespective of whether the relationship is an outsourced or non-outsourced arrangement. This definition is consistent with the existing definition of ‘critical third party’ in the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and third-party risk management and critical third parties for FMIs. 3.10 We further propose to amend those supervisory statements to replace the term ‘critical third party’ with ‘material third-party arrangement’ to avoid any confusion that may arise with the use of the term ‘Critical Third Party’ by the Bank, PRA and FCA’s policies on ‘Operational Resilience: Critical Third Parties to the UK Financial Sector’.footnote [7] We also propose to amend those same supervisory statements to replace the term ‘critical outsourcing arrangement’ with ‘material outsourcing arrangement’, to ensure consistency in that document. 3.11 The Bank has chosen to make use of the existing interpretation of ‘critical third-party arrangements’ as it is well understood by FMIs, and proportionate to requiring notification to the Bank of those arrangements that are potentially most impactful to UK financial stability. It is also consistent with complementing the existing expectation on FMIs to notify the Bank and seek the Bank’s non-objection in respect of ‘critical third-party arrangements’ (which, as above, would be replaced with the term ‘material third-party arrangements) with requiring FMIs to maintain a register of such arrangements and to notify the Bank appropriately. 3.12 Although the term ‘material third-party arrangements’ is the same term as that proposed by the PRA in its consultation paper on ‘Operational Resilience: Incident and Outsourcing and Third-Party Reporting’ and captures a similar set of activities, the Bank’s proposed rules contain a different definition applicable to FMIs as set out above. Notifications 3.13 In line with the existing approach, and to ensure the Bank collects relevant information at a proportionate cost to FMIs, the Bank proposes to only collect information on FMIs’ material third-party arrangements. 3.14 The Bank proposes to introduce a new requirement for FMIs to notify the Bank in a prescribed form when they enter into or significantly change material third-party arrangements (as defined above). This will standardise the way FMIs submit such notifications through the use of a standardised template, supported by additional documentation where necessary. The introduction of a template which provides clear expectations on the minimum information expected in material third-party notifications is intended to reduce FMIs’ reporting burden. The Bank would use these notifications to inform its conduct of any necessary supervisory scrutiny and have adequate oversight of FMIs and review relevant material third-party arrangements in respect of any risks to its objectives. 3.15 For CCPs and CSDs this would formalise the existing expectation to notify the Bank when they enter into critical third-party arrangements, as established in the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and critical third-party risk management for FMIs. 3.16 For RPSOs and SSPs, it would complement the existing requirement to notify the Bank prior to entering into any new outsourcing agreements as set out in Part 3 of its Code of Practice. For all FMI types, it would introduce a new requirement to submit these notifications in a standardised format to the Bank through electronic means. 3.17 For CCPs and CSDs this will be done by the introduction of new rules, and for RPSOs and SSPs, this will be done through a new Part 4 of the Code of Practice. 3.18 The information the Bank proposes to collect on FMIs’ material third-party arrangements is specified in Table B below. Register 3.19 As set out in the Bank’s outsourcing and third party risk management supervisory statements for FMIs, and to reflect the proposals outlined above, the Bank proposes to require FMIs to maintain and submit a structured register of information on their material third-party arrangements to the Bank (Register). This would formalise and expand the existing expectations and requirements that FMIs should maintain records of their outsourcing and third-party arrangements. This would result in additional rules in the Notifications and Regulatory Reporting parts for CCPs and CSDs set out in Appendix 1 and a new Part 4 of the Code of Practice (Notifications and Regulatory Reporting) set out in Appendix 2. 3.20 The Bank considers that, in complying with the existing expectations contained in the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and critical third-party risk management for FMIs, FMIs would likely already have records of their material third-party arrangements for this purpose. The Bank has also been collecting a similar register of information from FMIs on a voluntary ad-hoc basis since 2023. 3.21 The Bank intends to require FMIs to submit the Register using the FCA RegData platform once and then ensure that this is up to date at least on an annual basis. To update the Register, FMIs may re-upload the complete Register itself or amend the Register using the functionality provided by the RegData platform. 3.22 The Bank considers that collecting data on FMIs’ third-party arrangements in a consistently structured format through a central register supports the Bank’s statutory functions to protect and enhance UK financial stability. The Bank proposes to use the data collected in the Register to: monitor and address systemic concentration risk in non-regulated third-party arrangements;

efficiently identify third parties which could be considered appropriate for recommendation to HMT for designation as CTPs;

assess FMIs’ compliance with the existing expectations and requirements in the Bank’s outsourcing and third-party risk management policy for FMIs;

collect supervisory insights on individual FMI’s level of third-party usage;

where appropriate, share anonymised aggregated findings on industry-wide trends; and

determine contagion risk of operational incidents when FMIs report incidents caused by third-party disruption. 3.23 The information that the Bank proposes to collect on FMIs’ material third-party arrangements is specified in Table B below. Information to submit to the Bank 3.24 To minimise FMIs’ reporting burden, the Bank has developed the proposed templates for the Notifications and Register to be aligned with each other. The Bank has developed the templates predominantly using existing Register templates that have been used for previous Bank outsourcing data collections as a basis. To provide consistency and reduce reporting burden on FMIs, the Bank has developed its proposed templates to be interoperable where practicable with similar existing and future regimes, such as the EU’s DORA. 3.25 The data that the Bank proposes to collect is summarised in Table B below. The full proposed template and guidance are set out in Appendix 9. The proposed template features standardised data items which are underpinned by certain taxonomies to increase reporting efficiencies and limit free text fields. The Bank has also aligned specific data fields and underpinning taxonomies between the operational incident reporting and material third-party reporting templates to enable data set interaction. This could support the Bank’s identification of incident contagion where an incident originates at a third party, and enable it to, where appropriate, alert other FMIs of these risks. Table B: Proposed data field categories to be collected Data group Description Master data on firm submission Information on submission references, such as type and date of submission. Master data on regulated firms Details on the firm submitting material third-party arrangement information, including firm identification. Master data on external product or service provider, including intragroup arrangements Details of the external product or service provider firms have an arrangement with, including the name, registered address, and legal identifiers of the product or service provider. Data on types of products or services being performed by an external provider Information on the products or services being provided by an external provider, including the type and a description of the product or service, whether the product or service supports an IBS, and the country where the product or service is being performed. Information on supply chain Ranking of external providers for each product or service included in the scope of each contractual arrangement. Data on assessments Information on firms’ due diligence conducted for each arrangement, including details on risk assessments, recent audits, and governance reviews. 3.26 The proposed template is comprised of six data groups, which are underpinned by specific taxonomies and are linked to each other using specific keys to form a relational structure, that enables the Bank to form a view of third-party supply chains. These include the firm identifier, contractual arrangement reference numbers, third-party provider name and legal entity identifiers, and the supply chain rankings. 3.27 FMIs would be required to submit high-level data relating to their reporting entity details and third-party arrangements, to enable the Bank to distinguish each Register or Notification submission. This data would include submission identifiers, firm reference numbers, and contractual arrangement numbers. 3.28 To enable the Bank to assess the extent of the concentration of third-party providers supporting specific FMI business services or products, FMIs would be required to submit data relating to the types of services being performed by a third party, including whether this is an IBS for the FMI. The proposed list underpinning the business services data field is based on the critical economic functions set out in SS 19/13 – Resolution planning and the critical functions set out in the FSB Guidance on Identification of Critical Functions and Critical Shared Services. As noted above, we believe that this list is appropriate for FMIs, and it is aligned with the proposals for the operational incident reporting templates in Section 2. 3.29 To allow the Bank to conduct structured analysis on the types of externally provided products and services FMIs use, FMIs would be required to indicate these from a pre-defined list. The proposed list underpinning this data field is based on the DORA Final Report on draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on Register of Information – Annex III Type of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) service taxonomy, which has been modified to include additional relevant non-ICT services. 3.30 To support the Bank’s understanding of an FMI’s third-party supply chain, FMIs would be required to ‘rank’ the position of each product or service provider within its supply chain. This is used to link each external provider included in the scope of each contractual arrangement supply chain. The first external service provider that an FMI is purchasing from directly would always have a ‘rank’ number of ‘1’, with lower numbers denoting the closeness of the arrangement to the FMI (eg providers with rank ‘2’ would be an external provider’s supplier). 3.31 For consolidated group submissions, FMIs would be required to link each external provider to the individual regulated entity receiving the product or service. Intragroup arrangements do not generally constitute as being externally provided, so the ‘rank’ to be reported should be ‘0’. 3.32 To ensure a proportionate approach, the Bank proposes to only require FMIs to identify service providers within the supply chain whose disruption would impair the continuity of the FMI’s service irrespective of the rank. This is broadly aligned with the approach taken in the EU’s DORA. This would allow the Bank to link all material third-party product or service providers who are part of the same supply chain and can indicate where ‘nth’ partyfootnote [8] concentration risks may arise. 3.33 The Bank also proposes to require FMIs to submit some basic information relating to their assessments of material third-party arrangements to assess FMIs’ compliance with the expectations set out in the Bank’s supervisory statements on outsourcing and third-party risk management. Statutory obligations 3.34 In carrying out policymaking functions the Bank is required to comply with several statutory accountability obligations. This section explains how the Bank has had regard to the obligations applicable to the Bank’s policy development process, including an explanation of how this is reflected in the proposals in Section 3 of this CP relating to material third-party arrangements. Statutory objectives analysis 3.35 The Bank has developed the proposals for material third-party reporting rules for CCPs and CSDs in accordance with the relevant statutory obligations in the Bank of England Act 1998 and FSMA 2000 (as amended by FSMA 2023). This includes considering the proposals against the Bank’s Financial Stability Objective and its secondary objective to facilitate innovation in the provision of FMI services (the Secondary Innovation Objective), as well as the requirement to ‘have regard’ to certain policy considerations and to carry out a CBA. 3.36 The Bank has developed the proposals to amend the outsourcing and third-party reporting part of the Code of Practice for RPSOs and SSPs under the legislative framework set out in Part 5 of the Banking Act 2009. While these require considering the proposals against the Financial Stability Objective, it does not include a requirement to consider them against the secondary innovation objective, to expressly ‘have regard’ to certain policy considerations or to carry out a CBA in the same manner as the accountability framework for CCPs and CSDs. However, the Bank has included RPSOs and SSPs in the CBA for the proposals on a non-statutory basis. 3.37 This section outlines the analysis of the material third-party arrangement proposals against these frameworks, making clear where it applies to all FMIs, or only to CCPs and CSDs, or only RPSOs and SSPs. Financial stability objective – all FMIs 3.38 The Bank’s proposals are designed to advance its primary objective to protect and enhance UK financial stability. Collecting consistent and structured data on FMIs’ material third-party arrangements would enable the Bank to identify and support the oversight of potential CTPs in the financial sector. The Bank can also better monitor emerging risks and determine incident contagion risks where these originate from third-party providers. The data collected can also support the Bank’s supervision of FMIs’ performance against the expectations set out in the relevant supervisory statements and the outsourcing and third-party risk management part of the Code of Practice, and support FMIs to address potential gaps to improve their risk management. Secondary innovation objective – CCPs and CSDs 3.39 The Bank considers that the material third-party reporting proposals are compatible with the Bank’s secondary objective to facilitate innovation in the provision of FMI services so far as reasonably possible. 3.40 The Bank intends to reduce compliance burden and ensure FMIs can efficiently allocate resources for reporting through the introduction of clear reporting thresholds, standardised reporting templates, and developing a single reporting solution to work across authorities. Although the approach is prescriptive, this is necessary to achieve the desired outcome. Through introducing a streamlined and standardised reporting process it should support FMIs in allocating resources to other innovative activities. 3.41 The Bank considers that by collecting good-quality data on material third-party arrangements, the Bank would be in an improved position where it can work more effectively with FMIs to manage third-party risks. The data would also support the Bank’s oversight of potential CTPs in the financial sector, which in turn can help to increase the long-term system-wide resilience of the financial sector. This can increase confidence within the market and promote broader UK financial stability, which supports FMIs’ ability to innovate within that framework. Equality and diversity – all FMIs 3.42 In developing its proposals, the Bank has had due regard to the equality objectives under s.149 of the Equality Act 2010. The Bank considers that the proposals do not give rise to equality and diversity implications.

4: Have regards analysis 4.1 When making policy for CCPs and CSDs, the Bank must ‘have regard’ to certain public policy considerations set out in the Bank of England Act 1998 as amended by FSMA 2023.footnote [9] The Bank has had regard to these considerations, and the following ‘have regards’ are the ones it considers significant to the proposed rules. Where analysis has not been provided against a ‘have regard’, it is because the Bank considers that ‘have regard’ to not be a significant factor for the proposals in this CP. 1. The principle that the Bank should exercise its FMI functions as transparently as possible. 4.2 The rule-based requirements increase transparency and clarity to FMIs of the Bank’s reporting requirements which should decrease resourcing and costs over time. 2. The need to use the resources of the Bank efficiently. 4.3 The Bank is proposing the introduction of standardised reporting requirements and a single reporting solution for incident and material third-party arrangement reporting which would work across authorities. Collecting structured data through a simplified reporting solution would enable the Bank to use its resources to efficiently process this, conduct incident analysis and support the supervision of operational resilience and the implementation of the CTP oversight regime. 3. The principle that a burden or restriction which is imposed on a person, or on the carrying on of an activity, should be proportionate to the benefits, considered in general terms, which are expected to result from the imposition of that burden or restriction. The Bank considers that the proposed reporting burden on FMIs is reduced through the use of clear reporting requirements and the introduction of standardised templates.

The Bank considers the proposals are convergent with the standards set out as proposed by the FSB’s FIRE, particularly to reduce regulatory reporting burden for FMIs with reporting obligations in multiple jurisdictions.

In collecting consistent and structured incident reporting data, the Bank can better monitor individual FMIs’ and wider financial sector operational resilience and prepare for potential emerging risks, which it can subsequently share back with industry to address vulnerabilities. 4. The desirability where appropriate of the Bank exercising its FMI functions in a way that recognises differences in the nature of, and objectives of, businesses carried on by different persons. The proposed reporting thresholds would limit the reports FMIs submit to the Bank on incidents that pose a risk to UK financial stability, including the delivery of FMIs’ IBS. Taking this approach also enables FMIs to make judgements based on their individual business models. 5. The effects generally that the exercise of FMI functions will or may have on the financial stability of countries or territories (other than the United Kingdom) in which FMI entities are established or provide services. The proposals improve oversight of FMIs and sector-wide operational resilience and allow the Bank to proactively identify emerging systemic risks and take appropriate action, which will support the financial stability of the countries in which the FMIs’ participants are established.