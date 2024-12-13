Weekly Traffic Update: December 13, 2024

Southbound McDonald Dr. ramp onto Rockledge Rd. to close for utility work

Beginning Monday, December 16, contractors with Black Hills Energy will close the ramp onto Rockledge Rd. from southbound McDonald Dr. to perform maintenance work on a gas main. This closure will only be in place from 8 am – 4 pm on Monday, December 16, and Tuesday, December 17.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by the end of day Tuesday, December 17, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org