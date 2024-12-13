FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 12, 2024

AUGUSTA — The Maine Permanent Commission on the Status of Women (MePCSW) and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the Commission’s Biennial Report today, focused on Maine women’s labor and economic security.

“The data in this report tells my mother’s story, and the story of so many women in Maine. The lack of supports for caregiving have a long term impact on women’s economic security,” said Secretary Bellows. “From both my personal and professional experiences, I know that the work of the Permanent Commission to assemble the data that captures these experiences and then make recommendations for concrete action is so critically important.”

The report, attached, covers in detail the status of women’s employment, the persistent gender wage gap, the economic well-being of women providing unpaid caregiving work, gender-based discrimination, violence and harassment in the workplace, and recommendations for policymakers.

MePCSW Executive Director Elinor Higgins highlighted some of the findings of the report, which include:

More than 95% of Maine women over 25 have graduated high school, and almost 40% of women over 25 have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Though women participate in the labor force at a lower rate than men, Maine women exceed the national average labor force participation rate for women.

Maine has recently made investments in child care infrastructure, reimbursement rates for direct care workers, and paid family and medical leave - and there is more to do.

The gender wage gap persists, and is wider for disabled, Black, Indigenous, and Latina women, as well as LGBTQ+ folks. It is also persistent for mothers, who have a median annual earnings gap of almost $20,000 when compared to fathers in Maine.

Almost 40% of Maine women work in the education and health care industries. The vast majority of teachers, early care professionals, and direct care providers – the critical roles that ensure the wellbeing of others – are women.

Women disproportionately deal with the impacts of sex-based discrimination at work, as well as sexual harassment, and violence – including domestic violence. Analysis of case data from the Maine Human Rights Commission found that almost one in three of their employment cases includes charges of sex discrimination or sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination – or both.

“This report documents the many ways that women support their families and Maine’s economy, sometimes in ways that aren’t to their own long term economic benefit,” said Anne Gass, MePCSW Chair. “The Commission looks forward to working with policymakers to support women at home and in the workplace.”

“As a policymaker, this report is invaluable,” said Rep. Holly Stover. “It helps us understand where women in our state stand—where we’re succeeding, but also where we must focus our attention to improve outcomes and opportunities for all women across Maine. It’s this kind of data-driven insight that allows us to make informed decisions and push for policies that truly reflect the needs of all Mainers.”

MePCSW is a government appointed group dedicated to improving opportunities for women and girls that advises the Governor and members of the Legislature about policy and social issues affecting women and girls in the state.

