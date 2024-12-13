California on track to surpass 3,000 miles of broadband construction by end of year with new infrastructure agreements signed

No matter where you live, access to reliable and affordable internet is essential to life in the 21st Century. The partnership with the Karuk Tribe and Gateway Cities Council of Governments combines grassroots planning with state resources to ensure the middle-mile broadband network enables locally planned last-mile broadband infrastructure projects.

“We are entering into an era of co-management where work together with our state partners to manage these lands which requires an adaptive process,” said Karuk Tribe Chairman Russell Attebery. “The Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative is an integral part of that process. Broadband is not just public safety and education, but also a life-changing instrument and we are partnering with the state to ensure that the next generations of the Karuk people can survive and have a better quality of life.”

“Low-income communities are behind technologically – and business as usual has left communities in several areas of California with a digital divide,” said Vilma Cuellar-Stallings, Board President Gateway Cities Council of Governments and Paramount City Councilwoman. “We are grateful that the California Department of Technology worked with the cities in Southeast Los Angeles County to narrow our digital divide and that of communities like ours, bringing high-speed fiber optic access to underserved Californians.”

“We are building critical broadband infrastructure across the state to ensure a California where everyone has reliable access to the internet,” said California State Chief Information Officer and CDT Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and our state and local partners working with us to close the digital divide.”

Middle mile by the numbers

2,700 miles under construction now, jumping to 3,000 in just the next three weeks

10 Tribal joint-build partnerships and engagements

All 58 counties reached

7,233 miles in lease/purchase partnership

4,000 miles under construction by Spring 2025

Building the backbone for broadband

The Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative ensures that California has a resilient, open-access broadband network enabling communities to connect to high-speed internet for generations to come. Roughly one in five Californians do not have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. Once complete, funding for last mile projects will support internet connections from middle mile lines to homes and businesses, as well as efforts to ensure individuals can afford broadband service where it already exists.

The Newsom Administration has invested record amounts to support the construction of the middle mile network. CDT is the lead state agency for planning and constructing the middle-mile with Caltrans and the California Public Utilities Commission playing key roles. Local governments have played a crucial role by leveraging their local planning and funding to fast-track construction.

With over 2,700 miles of active installation, California remains ahead of schedule to deliver about 8,000 miles of broadband fiber, enabling more affordable and reliable broadband access for many of California’s most underserved communities.