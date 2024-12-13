Attorney General James Releases Statement on Texas Attorney General’s Anti-Choice Lawsuit Against New York Doctor

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the Attorney General of Texas filed a lawsuit against a New York doctor for providing telehealth abortion care:

“Abortion is, and will continue to be, legal and protected in New York. As other states move to attack those who provide or obtain abortion care, New York is proud to be a safe haven for abortion access. We will always protect our providers from unjust attempts to punish them for doing their job and we will never cower in the face of intimidation or threats. I will continue to defend reproductive freedom and justice for New Yorkers, including from out-of-state anti-choice attacks.”