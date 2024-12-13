Premier David Eby has released the following statement about an agreement with the BC Greens:

“British Columbians expect us to work collaboratively to deliver on the most important issues people are facing.

“I’m pleased to share that the government and BC Greens have reached an agreement to work together on a specific set of shared priorities:

“Strengthening health care, building affordable housing, creating livable communities and growing a strong sustainable economy.

“We are two distinct parties with two distinct identities, and we won’t always agree. We also have many shared values. The agreement lays out specific areas of action we will work together to achieve.

“This agreement will strengthen the stability of government and help deliver on the priorities of British Columbians. We will continue to work with all MLAs who want to make the legislature work for people.”

Learn More:

To read the agreement, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Agreement%20in%20Principle.pdf