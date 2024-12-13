Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Dogfighting Offenses

Jesus Allen Stephens, of Waskom, Texas, pleaded guilty yesterday to felony charges related to his participation in a major dogfighting event in November 2021 in Waskom.

According to court documents, Stephens organized and hosted a large-scale dogfighting event on family-owned property in Harrison County, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2021. Stephens and others arranged to fight dogs at the event for gambling and entertainment purposes. Prior to the event, Stephens announced a series of up to 14 matches and sent multiple individuals GPS coordinates to the property. The fight included out-of-state participants.

Law enforcement personnel who disrupted the event found a dogfighting pit structure, a severely injured dog and other dogfighting evidence. Several pit bull-type dogs were also found at Stephens’s residences in addition to items commonly used for dog fighting purposes, such as treadmills and heavy chains.

Under federal law, it is illegal to fight dogs in a venture that affects interstate commerce and to possess, train, transport, deliver, sell, purchase or receive dogs for fighting purposes. Stephens pleaded guilty to conspiracy, sponsoring and exhibiting a dog in a dogfight and possessing a dog for dogfighting purposes. Stephens faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs for the Eastern District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil of the FBI’s New Orleans Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Shreveport, Louisiana, and Tyler, Texas, Resident Agencies are investigating this case. Deputies with the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office have also provided invaluable assistance.

Trial Attorney Sarah Brown and Senior Trial Attorney Ethan Eddy of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section are prosecuting the case with assistance from James Noble of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.