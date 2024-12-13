L’IMAGE pop-up art show brings contemporary art to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Local Artists’ Headline December Event

Event Details Work by James Lambert

It’s all for the art. So many artists, including all the performers, have come together - donating time and energy to make this happen for Santa Barbara.” — Kayla Bollag

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant Funk Zone, known for its eclectic mix of art galleries, wineries, breweries, and creative spaces, will host an exciting pop-up art show this December, highlighting the latest in multi-media painting, photography, aerial, dance, music, and more contemporary art.“Organizing this pop-up art show has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve met amazing people united by their love for creating and sharing art. Despite challenges like lighting, space changes, and hanging on concrete, the shared mantra has been, “It’s all for the art.” So many artists, including all the performers, have come together - donating time and energy to make this happen for Santa Barbara. This warehouse, unused for four years, has been transformed through collective effort, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life for the show.” Kayla BollagFeaturing celebrated local contemporary artist James Lambert, this event promises to bring an immersive experience to art lovers and casual visitors alike."I’m thrilled to present my latest work in the Funk Zone, a community that thrives on creativity and connection," said Lambert. "This show is an opportunity to engage with incredible artists from all backgrounds. In a truly accessible way and interesting way." James LambertThe event, titled L’IMAGE, will run from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing and after hours for a fee, starting at 5:30 pm to midnight.Location: 111 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The show will spotlight a range of contemporary art genres, from abstract and surrealist pieces to bold mixed-media installations. Finding innovative works and a dynamic cultural landscape with select works available for purchase and many artists debuting new collections created exclusively for this show.The pop-up will feature a curated selection of works from emerging and established artists, fostering a dialogue around modern artistic expressions. Visitors can explore the intersection of art and community while enjoying the Funk Zone's unique ambiance.Do not miss this opportunity to experience the forefront of contemporary art in one of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic neighborhoods.Event Details:Location: 111 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101Dates: December 14th, 2024Hours: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewingPaintings, photography, sculpturesWe have six bands performing liveAerialists performingDrinks sold by SoHO restaurant and music clubFood option on siteVendors5:30 pm to midnight, an eclectic mix of entertainment and artTwo more bandsThe show starts at 7 pm (variety show)Act 1: selah dance collective performanceAct 2: fashion show by Nina QAct 3: electric cirque aerial showAt 8 pm DJ and after party with LED flow performersOther artists involvedDirector/organizer: Kayla BollagAssistant: Lane Bhutani GoedertFilm Room director: Alicia VasquezEmceesAlicia VasquezChris Williams (comedian & emcee)PaintersDaniel BollagBea TolanJames LambertNicole BeltonJoanna CutriNaomi BollagAnne SicilianoKayla BollagLyla BollagSofia MartinIan HubbardRobbie GoodallAnnika GedneyVeronica RockstromGrace FisherWallace PiattStanley BoydstonPhotographersMichael HaberCory CullingtonKristi CurtisFran CollinCallahan MorganGracie WhiteEric StatesAlessandro HericsCole SmithMusiciansMonkfishCJB MusicClaire de LunaHunter HawkinsMe.kaiAlyceMosaic CoyoteLuke YansickFor more information , visit L'Image Social Media or @jpaullambert

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.