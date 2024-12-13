L’IMAGE pop-up art show brings contemporary art to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Local Artists’ Headline December Event
It’s all for the art. So many artists, including all the performers, have come together - donating time and energy to make this happen for Santa Barbara.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant Funk Zone, known for its eclectic mix of art galleries, wineries, breweries, and creative spaces, will host an exciting pop-up art show this December, highlighting the latest in multi-media painting, photography, aerial, dance, music, and more contemporary art.
“Organizing this pop-up art show has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve met amazing people united by their love for creating and sharing art. Despite challenges like lighting, space changes, and hanging on concrete, the shared mantra has been, “It’s all for the art.” So many artists, including all the performers, have come together - donating time and energy to make this happen for Santa Barbara. This warehouse, unused for four years, has been transformed through collective effort, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life for the show.” Kayla Bollag
Featuring celebrated local contemporary artist James Lambert, this event promises to bring an immersive experience to art lovers and casual visitors alike.
"I’m thrilled to present my latest work in the Funk Zone, a community that thrives on creativity and connection," said Lambert. "This show is an opportunity to engage with incredible artists from all backgrounds. In a truly accessible way and interesting way." James Lambert
The event, titled L’IMAGE, will run from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing and after hours for a fee, starting at 5:30 pm to midnight.
Location: 111 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The show will spotlight a range of contemporary art genres, from abstract and surrealist pieces to bold mixed-media installations. Finding innovative works and a dynamic cultural landscape with select works available for purchase and many artists debuting new collections created exclusively for this show.
The pop-up will feature a curated selection of works from emerging and established artists, fostering a dialogue around modern artistic expressions. Visitors can explore the intersection of art and community while enjoying the Funk Zone's unique ambiance.
Do not miss this opportunity to experience the forefront of contemporary art in one of Santa Barbara’s most dynamic neighborhoods.
Event Details:
Location: 111 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Dates: December 14th, 2024
Hours: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm for free viewing
Paintings, photography, sculptures
We have six bands performing live
Aerialists performing
Drinks sold by SoHO restaurant and music club
Food option on site
Vendors
5:30 pm to midnight, an eclectic mix of entertainment and art
Two more bands
The show starts at 7 pm (variety show)
Act 1: selah dance collective performance
Act 2: fashion show by Nina Q
Act 3: electric cirque aerial show
At 8 pm DJ and after party with LED flow performers
Other artists involved
Director/organizer: Kayla Bollag
Assistant: Lane Bhutani Goedert
Film Room director: Alicia Vasquez
Emcees
Alicia Vasquez
Chris Williams (comedian & emcee)
Painters
Daniel Bollag
Bea Tolan
James Lambert
Nicole Belton
Joanna Cutri
Naomi Bollag
Anne Siciliano
Kayla Bollag
Lyla Bollag
Sofia Martin
Ian Hubbard
Robbie Goodall
Annika Gedney
Veronica Rockstrom
Grace Fisher
Wallace Piatt
Stanley Boydston
Photographers
Michael Haber
Cory Cullington
Kristi Curtis
Fran Collin
Callahan Morgan
Gracie White
Eric States
Alessandro Herics
Cole Smith
Musicians
Monkfish
CJB Music
Claire de Luna
Hunter Hawkins
Me.kai
Alyce
Mosaic Coyote
Luke Yansick
For more information, visit L'Image Social Media or @jpaullambert
Kayla Bollag
L'IMAGE
limagekayla@gmail.com
