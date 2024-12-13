Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring Launches Exclusive Showcase Program

STREETSBORO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring is excited to announce the launch of its new Van Boxel Showcase Program, inviting customers to become a "Van Boxel House" while enjoying exclusive benefits. This innovative initiative allows homeowners to showcase their kitchen or flooring transformation projects while receiving valuable rewards.

How It Works

Homeowners can participate by selecting a kitchen or flooring project with a retail value of $2,500 or more. The program includes a few easy steps:

1. Submit Before Photos: Send before photos of your project to showcase@vanboxelsupply.com.

2. Share on Social Media: Post the "before" photos on your social media, tag @VanBoxelKitchenandFlooring, and include the caption: “Exciting project underway, thanks to Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring.”

3. Post an Honest Google Review: Leave a review of your experience on the Van Boxel Google Business page. Star ratings will not impact eligibility.

4. Submit After Photos: Once the project is complete, email your "after" photos to showcase@vanboxelsupply.com.

5. Celebrate on Social Media: Share the "after" photos on your social media, tag @VanBoxelKitchenandFlooring, and caption them: “Dream Kitchen, Affordable Price thanks to Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring.”

6. Complete Your Campaign: Email showcase@vanboxelsupply.com to confirm your participation.

What Participants Receive

As a thank-you for showcasing their project, participants can choose from the following rewards:

- A 5% rebate on their project’s pre-tax total OR free cabinet hardware (choose from over 60 styles and colors, restrictions apply)*.

- A shout-out on the Van Boxel Facebook page, either for themselves or a business of their choice.

- An additional $50 coupon for their next purchase at Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring.

- Start Your Project Today

To participate or learn more about the Van Boxel Showcase Program, visit the Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring showroom or contact the team via email at showcase@vanboxelsupply.com.

About Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring

Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring, a locally owned company, specializes in premium cabinets, flooring, and installation materials at competitive prices. Committed to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Van Boxel Kitchen and Flooring is your trusted partner for creating beautiful, functional spaces.

*Some restrictions apply - must not be a competitor or anything deemed lewd, graphic etc. Van Boxel reserves the right to deny this post at any time if deemed inappropriate.

