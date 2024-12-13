Delaware Natural Resources Police, DNREC Again Stock Santa’s Sleigh Via USMC Reserve Toys for Tots Partnership

Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP) and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) have once again helped put Santa’s sleigh into gift-delivery gear by partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. Gifts collected by DNRP and DNREC staff were loaded onto another of Santa’s helper vessels today at DNREC’s offices on Pilottown Road in Lewes. DNRP officers surrounding Santa and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin were: Officer Lori Ferguson, DNRP Park Rangers; DNRP Chief Wayne Kline; Cpl. Tyler Beutler, DNRP Park Rangers; Seasonal Officer Layne Smith, DNRP Park Rangers; Sgt. David Redgraves, DNRP Park Rangers; Sgt. Andy Manning, DNRP Environmental Crimes Unit; Officer Michael Bunting, DNRP Fish and Wildlife; Cpl. Austin Bergeron, DNRP Fish and Wildlife; Capt. Carl Winckoski, DNRP Fish and Wildlife; Capt. Bryan John, DNRP Park Rangers; Deputy DNRP Chief John McDerby, and Lt. Casey Zolper, DNRP Fish and Wildlife./DNREC photo

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###