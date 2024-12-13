WTO Young Professionals Programme — Farewell ceremony

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon, and congratulations! Your term as Young Professionals at the WTO is coming to a close. By now you have probably gathered that I am a results-oriented person. And what I have heard about your work, and in some cases seen with my own eyes, has been impressive.

Over the past year, you have been part of just about everything at the WTO. You worked with colleagues to support Members in their preparations for MC13. Since then, you have been supporting their efforts either to implement outcomes reached in Abu Dhabi, or to get to yes in the areas where negotiations fell short.

In sum, you were at the heart of the Secretariat's work to help Members lay the foundation for the reforms needed to ensure that the WTO keeps delivering tangible benefits for people and the planet in the years and decades ahead.

Your presence has been very valuable here. Our work has been enriched by the perspectives and experiences you have brought from countries underrepresented in the Secretariat. I can say on behalf of my entire team in DGO that all of us will dearly miss the contributions from the two Young Professionals, Diana Arjune and Osama Moeed Nawab, we had the good fortune to work with this year.

The programme you have completed would not have been possible without the generous and continued support of our donors. Let me therefore express my appreciation to all contributors to the Global Trust Fund.

I am told that many of you will be returning home in the coming days. I have no doubt that like past alumni of this programme, you will put the expertise and knowledge that you acquired here to good use. You may end up helping your governments engage at the WTO, or helping the private sector participate more effectively in global trade.

Wherever the months and years ahead take you, I encourage you to maintain the contacts that you have made here, amongst each other as well as with WTO officials, Geneva-based delegates, other International Organizations, and the wider Geneva trade community.

For those of you who might be interested in pursuing a career with the Secretariat, I encourage you to apply for positions as they become available in the future.

Let me conclude by congratulating you once again, and by reiterating my appreciation to the donors who made this possible, as well as to the Ambassadors and delegates who are with us today for their support.

I also want to thank the Secretariat Staff who worked closely with you, specifically the teams from ITTC and the Human Resources Division — Samer, Hye Seung, Queen, and Virginie — as well as the directors, Bridget and Alison.

Yours has been the eighth cohort of WTO Young Professionals, and the programme keeps getting better — thanks in part to the feedback you and your predecessors have provided.

I wish you all good luck in your future endeavours and safe travels back to your respective countries and families. And let me wish all of you a happy and fulfilling year ahead, and Merry Christmas to those who celebrate.

Thank you!