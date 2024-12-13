DG Okonjo-Iweala celebrates contributions of 2024 cohort of WTO Young Professionals

The eighth cohort of the Young Professional Programme (YPP) joined the WTO Secretariat in January 2024. Over the past 12 months, they have actively engaged in the work of 13 divisions across the organization, gaining hands-on experience on the activities of the WTO and the multilateral trading system. Their work has included assisting WTO members in preparing for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference earlier this year and contributing to the implementation of outcomes from the Conference.

Addressing the young professionals, DG Okonjo-Iweala praised their contributions and emphasized the importance of the YPP in strengthening diversity within the WTO Secretariat.

“Our work has been enriched by the perspectives and experiences you have brought from countries and territories underrepresented in the Secretariat,” she said. “I have no doubt that like past alumni of this programme, you will put the expertise and knowledge that you acquired here to good use. You may end up helping your governments engage at the WTO, or helping the private sector participate more effectively in global trade.”

DG Okonjo-Iweala also expressed her appreciation to WTO members who contribute to the Global Trust Fund, which finances several technical assistance programmes, including the YPP. “The programme would not have been possible without the generous and continued support of our donors,” she added. Her full remarks are here.

Speaking on behalf of the 2024 cohort, Gifty Akua Botwe from Ghana acknowledged the visionary leadership of the Director-General and expressed gratitude to the WTO Secretariat for providing this “transformative opportunity”. Reflecting on the impact of the programme, she said: “Our journey began with curiosity and ambition. Over time, that curiosity has been sharpened into expertise, and ambition refined into action. Together, we immersed ourselves in the dynamic ecosystem of the WTO, gaining first-hand insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping international trade.” Her full remarks are here.

During the ceremony, ambassadors and senior officials from WTO members represented in this year's YPP cohort praised the programme, commending the initiative for its vital role in nurturing talent, promoting diversity and strengthening the multilateral trading system.

This year’s WTO Young Professionals hailed from Armenia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Guyana, Malawi, Montenegro, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Kenya, Oman, Pakistan, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Chinese Taipei, Viet Nam and Zambia.

Launched in 2016, the YPP aims to broaden representation within the WTO Secretariat and nurture trade expertise in unrepresented or under-represented members.