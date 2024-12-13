Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,132 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Roundup: December 6-12, 2024

Posted by Beth Sasfai, Emma Bichet, and Jack Eastwood, Cooley LLP, on Sunday, December 8, 2024

Posted by Lubos Pastor (University of Chicago), Robert F. Stambaugh (University of Pennsylvania), and Lucian A. Taylor (University of Pennsylvania), on Monday, December 9, 2024

Posted by Marc S. Gerber, Caroline S. Kim and Randi Val Morrison, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Posted by Hal Scott (Harvard Law School) and John Gulliver (Program on International Financial Systems), on Thursday, December 12, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Roundup: December 6-12, 2024

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more