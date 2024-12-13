Submit Release
New Report in NEP Secure – Student Discipline

Public Districts

As mentioned in the Commissioner’s Update to Administrators on Wednesday, December 11, the Student Discipline report has now been published in NEP Secure, accessible through the NDE Portal.

This new Student Discipline report provides information on the total number of students disciplined, including suspensions and expulsions. It is available for Statewide results, as well as District and individual School levels. The Student Discipline report can found in the Other Information section of the NEP Secure collection.

Additionally, a masked version of this report will be made available on the NEP Public website by January 7th. A bulletin will be sent once this version is live.

New Report in NEP Secure – Student Discipline

