YourUpdate TV Speaks with Mike Bako About the Best Gifts and Gadgets for Holiday Season

The ‘Modern Man’, Mike Bako, partners with D S Simon Media on Nationwide media tour featuring holiday gift ideas from LG Electronics USA and Affirm

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s just what I’ve always wanted!” How often have you heard this delighted cry when a loved one opened a gift from you?

Not as often as you’d hoped? This year, there’s help.

This season, Mike Bako’s Holiday Gift Guide is here to prove one thing: it’s not about planning ahead—it’s about choosing right.

Here’s The Holiday Gift Guide That Makes You Look Like You Had It All Planned.

Tech at the holidays from LG Electronics USA

The holidays are here and it’s the time of year when people are looking to upgrade their tech and home entertainment systems.

There’s no better time to upgrade your TV than during the season of holiday movies, sports, and kids’ cartoon specials. Whether you’re planning a “Home Alone” marathon or watching the NFL and college football playoffs, enjoying it all on a brand-new TV is a festive way to ring in the season.

LG’s B4 OLED TV is going to transform your living room into a theater with cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that put you right in the action with amazing visuals and immersive sound.

If you are wondering why OLED is superior to miniLED TVs, it’s because OLED displays excel at delivering a cinematic experience. They offer perfect blacks and infinite contrast, making them ideal for watching dark scenes or enjoying content in dimly lit rooms.

Plus, with webOS, LG Smart TVs provide an intuitive and seamless streaming experience. So, you can easily access all your favorite apps and even explore over 300 free LG Channels, that provides instant access to sports, movies, TV shows and more!

All you need is a wifi connection!

With up to five years of software updates through LG's webOS Re:New program, your TV will stay current for years to come.

This TV is a gamers dream! It's equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync and a 120Hz refresh rate so players will experience ultra-smooth gameplay and unmatched responsiveness come to life on a stunning display.

Using tech to make your gift giving and shopping easier this season

This holiday season, people will be spending more than they have in prior years. The numbers don’t lie. The National Retail Federation predicts that 2024 holiday sales will grow between about 3 to 4% and that equates to over $980 billion in total holiday spending in November and December.

That means everyone will be looking for ways to manage and save their money, discover deals, and most importantly, shop smart.

This holiday season, Affirm is putting people back in the driver’s seat of their finances. As a flexible, transparent payment option, Affirm allows eligible consumers to pay over time with no late or hidden fees. Whether it's a gaming console, headphones, or a laptop, Affirm can help approved consumers shop responsibly for the tech gifts on their holiday lists.

Select Affirm at checkout or download the Affirm app to shop at hundreds of thousands of participating retailers.

For more information, visit LG.com and Affirm.com

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of LG Electronics USA and Affirm.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a2822a1-0bcb-41e6-b64d-a29c3d9b46d2

