129 food banks across Canada receive $260,000 from the Steelworkers Humanity Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is contributing $260,000 to 129 food banks and community organizations across Canada in 2024.

Many Canadians, especially those in marginalized and low-income groups, are struggling with high living costs, from housing to food staples. As a result, more people are turning to food banks across the country to help meet their basic needs.

“The growing demand for food banks in Canada shows the tough financial challenges many families are facing,” said Marty Warren, President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. “This is a clear sign that we need to take action to address poverty at its core and strengthen support systems for those who need it most.”

Warren stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of poverty. “We need bold policies to reduce inequality and provide better living and working conditions for all Canadians, including good union jobs,” he added. “While we work towards this goal, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund will continue supporting food banks and community organizations to help those in need, bumping up our contribution from last year in response to the increasing demand.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

View the list of food banks receiving contributions in 2024 from the Steelworkers Humanity Fund here.

Media Contacts

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Shannon Devine, USW Communications, 416-938-4402, sdevine@usw.ca

