Media Advisory: Electoral College General Proceedings

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

TIME: 12:00 PM

WHERE: New York State Capitol Senate Chamber Albany, NY 12224

RSVP: Media interested in attending must RSVP to [email protected] by 12 p.m. on Monday, December 16 to receive credentials. Non-credentialed media will not be permitted to enter the Capitol.

