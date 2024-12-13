Media Advisory: Electoral College General Proceedings

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 TIME: 12:00 PM WHERE: New York State Capitol Senate Chamber Albany, NY 12224 RSVP: Media interested in attending must RSVP to [email protected] by 12 p.m. on Monday, December 16 to receive credentials. Non-credentialed media will not be permitted to enter the Capitol.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.