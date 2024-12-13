Bright Lights & Long Nights Gives Readers an All-Access Game Day Pass

Industry veteran Brandon Tosti takes fans and other sports buffs behind the scenes to see how game days come together in his new book. Brandon Tosti is a seasoned professional with 28 years of experience across the sports and music industries.

What is it really like to work in the exciting and unpredictable world of sports?

Did I swing and miss? You bet. Did I succeed? Sure. …Did I learn, have fun, and make memories for a lifetime? Absolutely!” — Sports industry veteran and author Brandon Tosti

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The game day pomp and pageantry, the traditions, the mascots, the cherished rivalries and the coveted trophies — it’s all just pure entertainment for folks watching from the stands or the comfort of a couch. But behind the scenes, there’s a very different team from the ones competing: the team that makes it all happen.

For Brandon Tosti, 18 years of working in the sports industry came with wins, losses and hard-earned perspective. And now, he takes readers inside the fast-paced, unpredictable business of sports in his new book, Bright Lights & Long Nights.

“My book is unique and focuses on the sports industry, not an individual athlete or famous coach,” Tosti explained. “The front office is filled with dedicated, hard-working individuals that no one hears about, and I want sports fans to understand the work it takes to make game days happen.”

A memoir woven with true stories from other members of the “team” and advice for those aspiring to work in the sports industry, Bright Lights & Long Nights takes the reader along for a captivating ride through Tosti’s nearly two decades in the sports industry. Calling it “the career book I needed when I was 22,” Tosti traces his path, beginning with grassroots event management that led to high school and college sporting events, to eventually working side by side with a professional team.

“My career path has been a wild ride filled with surprises, hard-to-believe stories, and a closet full of golf shirts,” Tosti writes in his book. “Did I swing and miss? You bet. Did I succeed? Sure. …Did I learn, have fun, and make memories for a lifetime? Absolutely!”

Alexander Wolff, former Sports Illustrated writer and author of Big Game, Small World said, “From campus days as a student manager, to stints at all levels of pro sports, to founding a sports-based nonprofit, Brandon Tosti has dreamed and lived the sporting life since he was a kid growing up in eastern Kentucky. In Bright Lights & Long Nights, he shares hard-won lessons from that career in the sports business and lays out what can happen when you lead with the heart while keeping your head. Anyone interested in making a life in sports, or simply curious about how teams and fans fill up arenas and stadiums, will find inspiration, fascinating stories, and valuable lessons in these pages.”

About the Author

Brandon Tosti is a seasoned professional with 28 years of experience across the sports and music industries, specializing in corporate partnerships, event and venue management, and community initiatives. Tosti led operations at one of the world’s largest youth soccer facilities and managed the opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. He is the founder of the Denver-based nonprofit Sports For A Cause. Tosti also sold and managed corporate partnerships at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

A two-time author and passionate public speaker, he shares valuable career insights through his speaking engagements, focusing on networking and relationship building. For more information, visit https://www.brandontostiauthor.com/, or connect with him on Instagram (@brandontostiauthor), Facebook (Brandon Tosti, Author), X (@AuthorTosti) and LinkedIn (Brandon Tosti).

Bright Lights & Long Nights

Publisher: B2 Ventures, LLC

Release date: November 12, 2024

ISBN-13: ‎978-1736581544

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com, kobo.com and ingramspark.com

https://www.amazon.com/Bright-Lights-Nights-Brandon-Tosti/dp/1736581546

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bright-lights-long-nights-brandon-tosti/1146544289?ean=9781736581544

