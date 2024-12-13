WBC Board of Directors Reviews Multiple Contracts, Loans and One BRC Grant Request at Dec. 11 Meeting

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held its regular quarterly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. The board and WBC team also hosted a virtual panel on Tuesday, Dec. 10, discussing approaches to public goods such as infrastructure, the role of government in economic development, and risk tolerance. The public meeting and panel recordings are available on the WBC’s YouTube channel.

During the meeting, the board reviewed and approved funding for three Succession Loans and contracts for entrepreneurship services, continued collaboration with the Harvard Kennedy School, and broadband enhancement through the Connect Wyoming 2.0 Capital Projects Fund (CPF). To date, the CPF program has served 14,389 locations in the state.

The board also reviewed one Business Ready Community (BRC) Community Project grant request from the Town of Guernsey:

The Town of Guernsey requested a $750,000 Community Project grant to add 2,500 square feet of space to the Guernsey Senior Center and the Guernsey Public Library. This additional space would enable the community to provide additional services in the areas of public health, mental health, veteran services, and public meeting space. In addition, this project would create a space within the library for job training, job exploration, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The board did not recommend funding this project as requested.

The WBC team will present the above project to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final review on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.