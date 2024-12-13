Micah Raskin, President of Miral Entertainment and Manager of The Raskins, Announces Release of 'Don’t Walk Away'

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin is the Manager of the red-hot rock band The Raskins, which features identical twins Logan and Roger Raskin. Together, they announce the release of their second single and video from The Raskins new album, “Alphabet City.”The “Don’t Walk Away” release is a high-energy track about never walking away from the things people love most.The Raskins, who hail from NYC and are currently based in Los Angeles, California, are gearing up for a world tour. During the tour, The Raskins will perform many new songs from the new album” Alphabet City,” as well as such fan favorites as “We Had It All,” “On the Radio,” and “Lost in the Dark.”The Raskins will kick things off with the first live show on December 20th at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go, located at 8901 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. All are welcome. This show will be sold out! Doors open at 8 PM.For more information, music, and videos and to buy the new album, go to www.TheRaskins.com Digging deeper with The RaskinsMicah Raskin, along with identical twin brothers Logan and Roger Raskin, were born to Thomas and Judith Raskin, all in the same year. Tom and Judy were singers and were in show business. Tom was on Broadway, where he starred in such shows as Oklahoma, South Pacific, Body Beautiful, Guys and Dolls, and Woop Up. He even played Tony in West Side Story. Tom was also close friends with Judy Garland and frequently sat with her at Carnegie Hall. Mother Judith, who went by the stage name Judy Lee, was a stunning and accomplished jazz singer who performed worldwide. The three brothers, Micah, Logan, and Roger, won their first talent show at seven and eight years old, singing three-part harmony and going by the name “The Raskin Brothers.”

