Preparing Tomorrow’s Physician Leaders

James Adams, MD, chair of Emergency Medicine, spoke to first-year medical students on the importance of using positive feedback to build relationships and lead high-performing teams.

Feinberg medical students will undergo intensive leadership coaching as part of their education under the new Leadership Identity Formation and Training initiative, or LIFT.

Several governing bodies, including the Association of American Medical Colleges, have recognized the importance of intentional leadership training as part of the medical school curriculum. While leadership principles are imbued in various aspects of Feinberg’s curriculum, students will now complete training specifically dedicated to cultivating leadership skills.

“There’s a growing shift in focus towards including leadership curriculum training as a formal part of undergraduate medical education,” said Kavita Hodgkins, MD, assistant professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Nephrology. “Our goal for this curriculum is to help develop the leadership potential of and empower each Feinberg student to lead.”

“We believe students enter medical school with a variety of leadership skills and experiences, and this curriculum is designed to help students reflect on those and give them structured experiences in clinical and extracurricular settings to apply leadership principles,” said Joshua Hauser, MD, professor of Medicine in the Division of Hospital Medicine (Palliative Care).

Beginning in their first year of medical school, Feinberg students will now attend a series of lectures on leadership principles and then move on to working in small groups and practicing their leadership skills in the clinic. The leadership curriculum will be designed to prepare Feinberg students to lead diverse groups in a variety of healthcare settings, said Kathryn Hufmeyer, ’11 MD, ’14 GME, associate dean for curriculum at Feinberg.

“The Feinberg Leadership Identity Formation and Training program intentionally equips students with the practical skills required to become successful leaders, providing a foundation in leadership theory, allowing them to gain insights from leaders at our institution, and then, importantly, providing authentic opportunities for students to engage in practical applications of what they are learning in small groups and in the clinical environment,” Hufmeyer said. “These experiential learning opportunities are supported by intentional self-reflection and self-assessment of one’s own leadership skills, with the help of coaching from their college mentors, to continually cultivate a breadth of leadership skills: communication skills, personal leadership style, and how to create an inclusive culture as a leader.”

To kick off the new initiative, first-year medical students attended the first LIFT lecture on November 18, featuring James Adams, MD, chair of Emergency Medicine.

During the lecture, Adams explained the neurological processes behind emotional reactions to stressful situations. By being aware of their emotional reactions to perceived threats – such as criticism or disagreements among colleagues – physicians can navigate difficult situations and use reasoning to find a solution, Adams said.

“Self-awareness is what I’m asking of you today,” Adams told first-year medical students. “When you can see what’s happening in yourself, you can ask questions about the problem without judgment and start to get insight. Then you can build a shared vision and move forward together.”

Adams also stressed the importance of leading with positivity and praise, which can inspire others to be at their best.

“Being a positive voice turns out to be enormously powerful,” Adams said. “Domination prevents long-term fulfillment and teamwork. Breathe through your knee-jerk reactions, pause on them, because there are other paths there. You have a presence and a voice, and using it wisely will give you influence.”