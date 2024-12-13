Exploring Growth Opportunities: Plastic Recycling Market to Achieve 9.3% CAGR by 2035 | TMR

Plastic Recycling Market

A move to environmentally friendly packaging and government policies will drive the plastics recycling market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The plastic recycling industry was worth US$ 45.5 billion in 2023. By the end of 2035, the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% and reach US$ 129.5 billion by the end of the year. Through ongoing improvements in recycling technologies, like chemical and pyrolysis, plastics of all types may be recycled, including mixed and contaminated ones. Recycling rates could increase with these technologies, and recycled materials could be of higher quality.Plastic, a versatile and affordable material that is widely used today. The main issue with plastic is its end-of-life disposal. Since last 70 years, nearly half of world's used plastic has been landfilled or dumped, with only 10% properly recycled. Annually, about 0.5% of global plastic waste enters the oceans, causing significant environmental harm. Plastic recycling has become a crucial process and is essential in mitigating the impacts of plastic waste on our environment.Leading market players highlight the trend of increasing recycled plastic usage in industrial applications to save on costs and reduce carbon footprints. For example, the automotive industry uses recycled plastic for parts and components, while packaging and construction industries prefer it for boxes, bags, containers, and building materials. Consumer products like water bottles, eco-friendly sneakers, and outdoor furniture are also made from recycled plastic.Various recycling techniques exist, but the traditional methods often result limitations due to property variations in recycled plastic. This is driving the advancements of chemical technologies like pyrolysis. The future of plastic recycling looks promising with these advancements.𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9049 Favourable regulatory policies also drive the industry. Europe, for example, aims to recycle about 55% of plastic packaging waste by 2030 through improved practices, increased infrastructure investment, and extended producer responsibility. Governments' proactive approach is evident in the growing investments in recycling infrastructure and technology for better efficiency and effectiveness.Increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging and products could make recycled plastics a more valuable raw material, resulting in increased investments in recycling infrastructure. Incentives and regulations may be implemented by governments worldwide to reduce plastic waste and promote plastic recycling. Recycling targets may be strengthened, extended producer responsibility programs implemented, and extended producer responsibility programs for composting may be implemented for companies that use recycled materials in their products.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁• Based on product, HDPE occupies a dominant position in the plastic recycling industry.• Recycling initiatives have been centered around packaging, propelling its growth and dominance worldwide• Plastic recycling is the most popular recycling method in Asia Pacific.• Recycling technologies have evolved greatly over the years, allowing for more efficient handling of plastic trash.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀• Environmentally friendly alternatives like plastic recycling are in high demand due to growing public awareness of the harm plastic pollution causes to the environment.• The government and international organizations are implementing stricter laws and policies to reduce plastic waste. Due to resource scarcity concerns and fluctuating resin prices, recycled plastics are becoming more popular as a cost-effective alternative. In addition to reducing dependency on fossil fuels, recycling reduces pollution.• Sustainable business strategies are increasingly being adopted by companies as a means of meeting consumer expectations, complying with regulations, and improving their brand image. These sustainability initiatives emphasize the use of recycled plastics in manufacturing processes.• As recycling technologies advance, plastic recycling processes become more efficient. Increasing recycling rates, chemical recycling methods, and material recovery technologies are allowing us to recycle more and more.• The demand for recycled plastic products is growing because people are becoming eco-friendlier and preferring recycled plastics. A greater number of companies are offering recycled materials as sustainable alternatives.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲• Plastic recycling market demand is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific.• As consumers become more aware of plastic pollution, sustainable products and packaging are becoming more popular. The shift in consumer behavior is prompting businesses to invest in eco-friendly packaging solutions.• Throughout Asia-Pacific, governments have been promoting plastic recycling, recognizing its importance.• The government is also introducing several initiatives, such as initiatives to reduce plastic waste and incentives to encourage recycling.• As awareness about plastic pollution increases, Asia-Pacific countries increasingly invest in recycling infrastructure. Recycling infrastructure, waste management systems, and sorting centers are needed to manage the huge amount of waste that is generated by the increasing use of plastics.• New recycling technologies are needed to improve plastic recycling in the region. Sorting technologies mechanical and chemical recycling methods have been developed to handle different types of plastic waste.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲With numerous players present, the global plastic recycling market has a high degree of fragmentation. Manufacturers are undertaking research and development activities in a significant way.The collaboration of many players in regional and international markets is leading to rapid innovation and expansion of business lines. Some prominent players operating in the plastic recycling landscape are as follows:• Kuusakoski• B&B Plastics Inc.• Custom Polymers Inc.• Dart Container Corporation• Novolex• KW Plastics• MBA Polymers UK Ltd• PLASgran Ltd.• Plastipak Holdings Inc.• WM Recycle America LLC• Wellpine Plastic LTD• Others𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀• In February 2023, Kuusakoski announced the opening of the nation's first facility for processing composite materials. Located in Southern Finland, Kuusakoski's Hyvinkää site featured a new composite processing plant that will effectively and safely shred composite material.• In addition to the new processing line, the investment will renovate an on-site building. Business Finland will finance 35% of the investment with RRF (Recovery and Resilience Facility) funds. The investment is likely to be worth more than 4 million euros.• In December 2023, Novolex introduced a food packaging container made from 10% recycled plastic. This new product expanded the recycling line and added to the growing number of recycled products. Companies are dedicated to creating new products to reinforce the circular economy and improve sustainability.𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-recycling-market.html 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁• PET• PP• HDPE• LDPE• PS• PVC• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻· Packaging· Food Contact· Non-food Contact· Automotive· Construction· Textiles· Others𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 – Medical Plastics Market - The global medical plastic market was estimated to have acquired US$ 41.0 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 76.7 billion. Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market - The Global Bio-Based Bisphenol-A Market is prognosticated to reach US$ 262.1 Mn by 2031, according to a research report presented by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for bio-based bisphenol-A is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.