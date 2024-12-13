Senate Confirms Matthew J. Marzano to Serve on Nuclear Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led his Senate colleagues to confirm Matthew J. Marzano to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) by a vote of 50-45. Prior to Marzano’s confirmation, Chairman Carper spoke on the floor in favor of his nomination. The EPW Committee advanced Marzano’s nomination last month.

His remarks, as prepared for delivery, are available below:

“I rise to express my strong support for the nomination of Matthew James Marzano to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Today, there is a critical need for nuclear power in our country and in the world. This carbon-free energy source is essential to ensuring the reliability of our electricity grid and continuing our work to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“I have said this on the Senate floor before, but it bears repeating: nuclear energy has become the largest source of reliable, clean energy in the United States, providing about 20 percent of our nation’s electricity but nearly half of our clean power. As it turns out, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission plays an important role in facilitating the deployment of safe and clean nuclear power.

“That’s why it is critical that the Senate confirm Matthew Marzano to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, filling the fifth seat and last remaining vacancy on the commission.

“Now, let me take a moment to discuss why Matt is uniquely qualified for this position. Put simply, no other commissioner has the distinct and valuable set of credentials that Matt possesses.

“He has extensive technical expertise, gained over the course of a series of positions in the nuclear industry as a nuclear engineer. He has run a nuclear powerplant control room and overseen safety, operations, and maintenance personnel on-site. He has trained sailors for service aboard our Navy’s nuclear ships. And, he’s actually worked on the safety systems of a new reactor under construction.

“Most recently, Matt has applied his background as a nuclear engineer to his role as a member of my staff on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Matt worked tirelessly with me, and with Senator Capito and her team, to move the ADVANCE Act – our legislation to accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy – through the Senate and to the President’s desk.

“In my view, no one is in a better position to help implement the ADVANCE Act than Matt Marzano – and no one else on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission possesses his combination of deep expertise and relevant experience.

“Matt is pragmatic, hard-working, thoughtful and kind. He believes, as I do, in working across the aisle to find common ground. He is a dedicated public servant of the American people.

“It’s no surprise that his nomination has won the support of a number of the key organizations involved as we attempt to bring about a new nuclear era. They include the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, Third Way, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Good Energy Collective, American Nuclear Society, Fusion Industry Association, and General Atomics.

“In closing, if Matt is confirmed, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be fully empowered to make sure that we seize the day with respect to this crucial moment for the future of nuclear energy for our country.

“I urge our colleagues to join me in confirming Matthew James Marzano as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.”

