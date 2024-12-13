Planning Department Advances Planning and Design Initiatives, Office Conversions

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of the Boston Design Vision, the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Guidebook, and seven new development projects to the BPDA Board. All were approved. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 347,010 square feet (SF). The new projects will create 278 residential units, including 44 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 491 construction jobs and 729 permanent jobs. These projects will make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Planning and Zoning

Planning Department advances Boston Design Vision

Staff of the Planning Department advanced the Boston Design Vision which will create a human-scale, inclusive, and heterogenous vision for the design of the built environment across Boston, and shape Boston’s public spaces and built environment through design strategies. The Planning Department released the draft Design Vision Report in October which kicked off a 30 day public comment period, during which there were multiple opportunities for public engagement. Staff then incorporated the feedback from that comment period into the final draft. This work is the result of more than a year of public engagement in which staff heard from hundreds of community members about what kinds of design make their communities feel like home. The report includes the design principles which guide this work, as well as new ideas and a five-year roadmap for moving the Design Vision forward within future design and development. These principles are meant to help us build what the City values, center people, and uplift diverse lived experiences in Boston.

Planning Department advances Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Guidebook

Staff of the Planning Department advanced the new ADU Guidebook which features realistic, buildable designs tailored to Boston’s neighborhoods that offer a clear starting point to help residents more easily move forward with building an ADU. The ADU Guidebook was launched at a virtual public meeting on November 19. ADUs can not only help increase the housing stock, but also offer residents opportunities to age in place, provide extra space for growing families, or generate rental income. Staff will use the guidebook as a reference in preparing recommendations to the Board of Appeal for zoning relief, since most of the ADUs outside of Mattapan will require zoning relief under current zoning. Based on the ADU Guidebook, and building on zoning adopted last year to enable attached and detached ADUs in Mattapan, the Planning Department is now embarking on a study of small-scale residential zoning and ADUs through the new Neighborhood Housing zoning initiative. The first phase will focus on areas in Dorchester, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and West Roxbury, in areas that are made up of a high percentage of larger lots, and where properties have four units or less. Additional phases will expand this rezoning work across the city, looking at lots with smaller areas and higher maximum unit counts.

Development Projects

Animal Rescue League of Boston to get new facility at 10 Chandler Street in the South End

Jobs: Approximately 41 construction jobs

Community: New accessible sidewalks, ground floor bike storage, open space

Sustainability: LEED, all-electric

The two-story building which currently houses the Animal Rescue League of Boston will be demolished and replaced with a completely new, three-story modernized animal shelter and veterinary clinic, and an improved public realm. The project is in close proximity to various public transportation options.

Office building at 259-267 Summer Street on the South Boston Waterfront to be converted to housing

Housing: 77 residential units, 15 income-restricted units

Jobs: Retail space

Community: New public bike parking, close proximity to public transportation

Sustainability: LEED Silver, Passive House

As part of the City’s Office to Residential Conversion Program, this project will convert what is currently semi-vacant office space into a mixed-use building of commercial space and housing on the South Boston Waterfront. This project will contain 77 new units of housing, including 15 income-restricted units. The project will also include bike parking for residents. As part of the community benefits for this project, the sidewalks in the vicinity of the site will be reconstructed to improve the pedestrian experience, and the Boston Wharf Company sign which is currently neon will be preserved and replaced with more efficient LED lights.

Project at 99-105 Addison Street to build new housing in East Boston

Housing: 20 housing units

Jobs: Approximately 22 construction jobs

Community: Contribution to Tree Eastie to add to street trees in East Boston

Sustainability: Passive Building Design, meets Coastal Flood Resiliency guidelines

This project will create a four-story, 20-unit residential building in East Boston. There will be four one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units. The building will be compliant with PLAN: East Boston and all residential uses will be elevated two feet to account for sea level rise. Streetscape improvements will be made along Addison Street to enhance the area for bikers and pedestrians. The project will include two new street trees and a contribution of $17,600 to Tree Eastie as a mitigation measure. In addition, one mature tree on site will be protected. The project will also contribute $5,500 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the City’s bikeshare program.

New housing to be built at 1690-1700 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park

Housing: 115 housing units, 20 income-restricted units

Jobs: Retail space, approximately 113 construction jobs

Community: Residential plaza, pocket park and retail activation

Sustainability: Passive House principles, all-electric efficient heat-pump mechanical systems, 30 percent of site is open space/native plants

This project will bring 115 housing units and retail space to Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park. The site’s location, just 300 feet from the Readville commuter rail station and close to several MBTA bus routes, makes this a transit-oriented development. The sidewalk along Hyde Park Avenue will be widened to improve the pedestrian experience, and a bike lane will be put in as well. This project will also create a new short-term drop-off area at the request of local business owners for Uber and Amazon type drop-offs. Included in this project will be at least 23 new trees across the site and a pocket park for residents and the public. This project will contribute $49,000 to the Boston Transportation Department bikeshare program, as well as space for one 15-bike dock nearby. As part of the community benefits for this project, it will contribute three $10,000 contributions to the BCYF Hyde Park, Hyde Park Main Streets, and the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the IACONO Playground/Park.

New housing at 1305 Hyde Park Avenue advances

Housing: 54 residential units, seven income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 36 construction jobs

Community: 93 walk score, 90 transit score

Sustainability: 50 bike parking spaces, seven street trees

Located in Hyde Park, this project will turn two lots with vacant two-family homes and a parking lot into a four-story, energy-efficient building with 54 housing units. This is a transit-oriented development as it is walking distance from the Hyde Park and Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail Stations, and multiple MBTA bus lines. The development will be set back from the street to create a larger sidewalk and make room for street trees. The project will contribute $11,550 to the Boston Transportation Department to support the City’s bikeshare program.

Project at 2 Financial Center will convert office building into lab space

Jobs: Approximately 194 construction jobs, approximately 632 permanent life science jobs

Community: Contribution to the Rose Kennedy Greenway for maintenance

Sustainability: Reduction of carbon footprint, compliance with new stretch energy code

This project in the Leather District will renovate over 21,000 square feet of office space and convert it into lab space. No changes will be made to the building’s footprint or ground floor retail. A roof deck will be designed to comply with the Leather District’s guidelines for rooftop structures, ensuring any new mechanical units will not be seen by the public. The project will contribute $10,000 to the maintenance of the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Project at 736-742 East Broadway in South Boston to create new mixed-use building

Housing: 12 units, two income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 16 construction jobs

Community: Expanded tree canopy, sidewalk improvements

Sustainability: All-electric

Located in South Boston, this project will build 12 new residential units, two of which will be income-restricted, as well as a ground-floor restaurant. The mitigation and community benefits resulting from this project include improved sidewalks, bus signage, and new street trees. In addition, this project will contribute $4,834 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

In addition to these projects, the board approved: