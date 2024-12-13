APF Canada’s Successful Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam Ends on High Note

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada concluded the Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam in November with 216 business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Asian partners and engagement with 166 companies and organizations in Taiwan and Vietnam, which led to the signing of two deals worth an estimated C$11.4 million to date.

The Mission, part of the Foundation’s 2023-2025 mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia, was held from November 17-23, 2024, and marked the eighth mission of APF Canada’s Women’s Business Missions to Asia Series. It focused on technology and innovation sectors and highlighted the innovations Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these thriving sectors in the dynamic economies of Taiwan and Vietnam, which present ideal market opportunities for Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs.

The seven-day Mission (Taipei, Nov. 17-19 and Ho Chi Minh City, Nov. 20-23) supported 30 Canadian delegates, including representatives from Calico, a supply chain technology company, which signed an MoU with GM Apparel & Accessories Company Limited in Vietnam. The signing was witnessed by Sara Wilshaw, Assistant Deputy Minister and Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada, and Annie Dubé, Consul General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Mission delegates attended conferences with high-level speakers from government, business, and academia from Canada, Taiwan, and Vietnam and discussed bilateral and regional trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, and small and medium enterprise (SME) supports.

Notably, the Canadian delegates attended site visits in both target economies. The delegation visited Foxconn Technologies in Taiwan and Becamex Industrial Park in Vietnam. In Taiwan, the delegation was welcomed by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao in a meeting to discuss Canada-Taiwan bilateral relations and opportunities for inclusive economic co-operation.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam was generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

