Dave Cantin Group’s Jump IQ Garners Auto Dealership Technology of the Year Honors in 2024 Merit Awards

Jump IQ redefines how auto dealerships in the U.S. are valued.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, has received a Gold Merit Award for its Jump IQ data-driven artificial intelligence platform. Jump IQ was named Auto Dealership Technology of the Year this week as part of the 2024 Merit Awards for Automotive and Transportation.

Jump IQ is the Dave Cantin Group’s proprietary, AI-powered data-driven platform that processes hundreds of millions of available data points to create dynamic, real-time profiles of all 18,000 franchise auto dealerships in the United States without requiring financial input from dealership owners. The AI-powered software uses that data to accurately establish financial information, performance information and an overall valuation for each franchise dealership. Jump IQ enables DCG to compare dealerships to one another: any brand, any geography, and over 40 KPIs in real-time. This game-changer for dealers, manufacturers, and others in retail automotive, provides easy benchmarking for the first time in the industry’s history.

Jump IQ employs advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to offer forward-looking insights that go beyond traditional valuation methods, helping dealerships stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

“We are grateful and appreciate this recognition for Jump IQ from the Merit Awards team,” said DCG President and CEO Dave Cantin. “Dealership owners and managers are responding positively to Jump IQ as we add it to our advisory services and show what it can do. They are blown away at the speed, accuracy and insights it helps our team provide – we know we have a game changer with Jump IQ.”

Jump IQ was born out of the desire to disrupt and improve upon the outmoded method of determining the value of dealerships. To do this, Dave Cantin Group collected and computed billions of data points from every transaction that had taken place during the last five years. As the pilot platform was built, DCG realized it could not only become a Zillow for auto dealerships, but also a wholly new way to view competition and an advisory tool to help improve dealership operations. It also includes a Zillow-like feature that allows users to plot stores on a map and instantly see over ten factors, including revenue, valuation, and PVR. DCG has now integrated Jump IQ into its processes to provide dealerships with the industry’s most personalized, well-supported strategic M&A intelligence, multi-dimensional valuations and M&A advisory.

Previously in 2024, Jump IQ was recognized as Dealership Solution of the Year in the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards and also was a finalist for the Best Use of AI in the Digital Dealer’s annual awards. As the automotive landscape evolves, DCG is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to provide market intelligence and innovative solutions that empower dealership owners and elevate the automotive advisory process.

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of their market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff media members and consultants. The 2024 honorees in Automotive and Transportation showcase groundbreaking achievements that redefine transportation’s future, drive innovation, and set new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive industry. The recognition from multiple prestigious awards highlights Jump IQ’s cutting-edge approach to redefining dealership valuation and intelligence through AI.

About The Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading retail automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services related to the industry. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. We are differentiated by our advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023 DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Valuation is the sum of everything that impacts a retail automotive business; to provide sound counsel to our clients, DCG must be a holistic industry thought leader. Through our M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). DCG also produces Inside M&A in partnership with CBT News, a studio show and podcast created to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry.

DCG’s industry leadership is most evidenced by Jump IQ, a data-driven artificial intelligence platform that processes hundreds of millions of available data points to create dynamic, real-time profiles of all 18,000+ franchise auto dealerships in the United States without requiring financial input from dealership owners. The AI-powered software uses that data to accurately establish financial information, performance information and an overall valuation for each franchise dealership.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Media contact:

Katie Merx

kmerx@lambert.com

313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb6dbe49-4cb8-4875-84fb-359a07718c34

Dave Cantin Group_Merit Award The Dave Cantin Group received a Gold Merit Award for its Jump IQ data-driven artificial intelligence platform. Jump IQ was named Auto Dealership Technology of the Year this week as part of the 2024 Merit Awards for Automotive and Transportation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.