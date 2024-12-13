Justice for Migrant Workers launches Bad Boss Tour

Road to Resistance launched to target bad bosses and government enablers

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice for Migrant Workers is urging community allies to get on the bus to demand fairness, respect and dignity for the thousands of migrants employed in Ontario. This Friday December 13th starting at 12:00pm, migrant workers and their allies will be taking to the streets visiting multiple locations across the downtown core to demand immediate protections. Migrants face a myriad of injustices as result of restricted work permits and workplace protections that exclude workers from many basic provisions.

The bus will visit the following locations:

Workplace Safety & Insurance Board - to address systemic failures of the workers’ compensation system for migrant workers and highlight cases that illustrate these failures

Ministry of Health (federal) - to demand that Canada’s Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency actually protects migrants from pesticides and other environmental dangers at work

Ministry of Labour (provincial) - to demand changes to Ontario’s employment standards and how it fails precarious workers

Service Canada - to address failures with the LMIA, OWP-VW, and inspections

At 12:00pm, the group will announce its first “bad boss” target and will visit the employer sometime during the tour. The tour will end at the monument dedicated to Chinese Railroad Workers, where J4MW will launch the community lead-up to the migrant worker Employment Insurance (EI) class action claim, the certification hearing for which is scheduled for December 2025.

Throughout the upcoming year, for each month, J4MW will target a bad boss or government agency to address the failures of employer driven programs to protect migrant workers.

For more information please contact

Chris Ramsaroop 647 834 4932 or ramsaroopchris@gmail.com

Taneeta Doma 519-903-7376 or j4mw.owp@gmail.com

