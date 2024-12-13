Gray Announces Two General Manager Retirements

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced the upcoming retirements of two veteran broadcasters at year-end. In Columbus, Georgia, Holly Steuart will retire as the General Manager of WTVM, the local ABC affiliate, and in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Scott Sanders will retire as the General Manager of WMBF, the local NBC affiliate.

Since 2013, Holly has led WTVM News Leader 9, a station named “Station of the Year” by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters earlier this year. She is also a Regional Vice President overseeing several additional local television markets in Georgia, Florida and Kansas. Under Holly’s leadership, WTVM installed state-of-the-art technology that, combined with a tremendous staff, allows News Leader 9 to produce 50 hours of distinct live local newscasts each week across WTVM as well as additional stations owned by third parties. Previously, Holly served as the General Manager of several medium market television stations, including WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, KVVU Fox 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and KFYR in Bismarck-Minot, North Dakota.

She began her broadcasting career upon graduation from St. Lawrence University as a production assistant at WTEN in Albany, New York. She rose through a variety of positions in local broadcasting before her first General Manager position. During Holly’s news and station management career, her stations won eight EMMY Awards for “Best Newscast” and “Overall Excellence.” She is a member of the Columbus State University Communications Department Advisory Board and previously served as Chair of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. In March 2025, Holly will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Scott Sanders will retire after 45 years in the media industry. Since 2020, when Scott became WMBF’s General Manager, the station has been awarded several Regional Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award, and numerous STAR Awards from the South Carolina Broadcast Association. He has served as General Manager of the Fox affiliated stations in both Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, and he previously spent five years in sales management at KTVU Fox 5 in San Francisco. He began his media career at ad agency Bates Worldwide in New York City.

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc.

