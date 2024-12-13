Radius Recycling Publishes Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Recycling (NASDAQ: RDUS), a global leader in metals recycling, today announced the release of the Company’s Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s role in the transition to a low-carbon future by supplying recycled metals that are critical to the production of more sustainable products, including those associated with global decarbonization efforts.

“Nearly 10 years ago, we created a sustainability framework based on three pillars: People, Planet, and Profit,” said Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This framework is the foundation of our sustainability strategy and continues to deliver meaningful impact to all our stakeholders.”

The Company’s report showcases progress towards its multi-year sustainability goals, including a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at recycling operations versus its 2019 baseline, a 16% year-over-year reduction in total case incident rate, and the expansion of its International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified Environmental Management System to encompass 50% of Company facilities.

“Our achievements this year would not have been possible without all our employees living our Core Values of Safety, Sustainability, and Integrity and operating with the agility, resilience, and collaboration that have underpinned our success,” explained Lundgren. “I take great pride in highlighting our Company’s achievements and the steady progress we are making toward our goals.”

Radius annually diverts millions of tons of ferrous and nonferrous metals from landfills, supplies recycled metals to domestic and international customers, and produces some of the lowest carbon emission finished steel products available. “Our commitment to sustainable practices is embedded in our product and service offerings, daily operations, infrastructure investments, and stakeholder engagement activities,” commented Eric Potashner, Chief Sustainability Officer. “The benefit of our work has a lasting impact on our communities, the planet, and future generations.”

Selected Highlights from Radius Recycling's 2024 Sustainability Report:

Recycled 4.9 million metric tons of ferrous and nonferrous metals, sold 3.8 million recycled auto parts, and sold 509,000 tons of low carbon emission finished steel products.

90% of Company facilities were free of any lost time injuries.

Maintained 100% net carbon free electricity across Company recycling operations for the fourth consecutive year.

Expanded 3PR™ portfolio to support the rapidly growing and important service and supply chain solution that enables greater recycling rates, reductions in material going to landfill, an improved carbon footprint, and enhanced sustainability reporting.

Increased employee participation in the Company’s 401(k) matching benefit program to 70%.

Donated more than 1,300 employee volunteer hours across 23 states.

Recognized as a Global Leader

In fiscal 2024, several global organizations recognized the Company for leading performance in sustainability, ethics, responsible operations, and employee engagement.

Corporate Knights included Radius on its Global 100 List of the 2024 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World.

Ethisphere Institute recognized Radius as one of 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the tenth consecutive year.

Radius re-certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year.



About Radius Recycling, Inc.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Radius has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. Radius began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

Radius Recycling:

Public Affairs & Communications:

Eric Potashner

415-624-9885

epotashner@rdus.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bennett

503-323-2811

mcbennett@rdus.com

Company Info:

radiusrecycling.com

ir@rdus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.