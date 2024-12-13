Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

December 13th, 2024

Government Congratulates F-FDTL Land Component on its 22nd Anniversary

December 13th, 2024 will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Land Component of FALINTIL - Forças de Defesa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL). The commemorative ceremony will take place in Lanud, in the municipality of Baucau.

On this occasion, the Government praises the commitment, discipline and professionalism of the men and women who make up the F-FDTL, recognizing their contribution to the stability and development of Timor-Leste.

The IX Constitutional Government also reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the F-FDTL, continuing with the modernization and consolidation of national defense and security institutions.

The program of commemorations will include military honors, official speeches, tributes to national heroes and military promotions. Among the highlights will be speeches by the Minister of Defense, Rear Admiral Donaciano Costa Gomes and the Chief of Staff of the F-FDTL, Lieutenant General Domingos Raúl “Falur Rate Laek”.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, emphasized that “the F-FDTL are a symbol of courage and dedication, a pillar of national sovereignty and an example of professionalism” and reiterated that “the Government will continue to invest in strengthening their capabilities so that they can respond to the challenges of the present and the future, honoring the legacy of our national heroes”. END