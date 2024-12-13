Leaders Need Thinking Skills: New Book Calls for Intellectual Development of Executives

Dr. Mostert during the UK book launch in London at the Hyatt Regency The Churchill Dr. Morne Mostert

Dr. Morne Mostert has just released a new book entitled Executive Futures – a Quest for Quantum Curriculum.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International futurist, strategic advisor and LEORON Institute Faculty Member Dr. Morne Mostert has just released a new book entitled Executive Futures – a Quest for Quantum Curriculum . In this provocative book, which has been well received since its launch in Dubai, Mostert argues that cognitive development is now critical for executives, given the scale of global shifts. He suggests that, while Emotional Intelligence is important (and has been the staple of most leadership development programmes since the 1990’s), it does not provide senior leaders with the intellectual capabilities they need to solve the complex problems of the 21st century. Climate change, identity, Gen Z, inequality, AI, complex global supply chains, and investor activism are among the many complexities facing senior leaders of multinational organisations today. It is for this reason the book has as its tag line: ‘The mindsets, the methods and the madness of becoming a 21st century executive’.Having worked in London and advised globally (incl. Pairs, Rome, Geneva) Mostert is now based in South Africa, the home of leaders like Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko. In addition to his work in Europe, the author spends much of his time advising and training clients in the UAE as well as several new entities spawned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.Executive Futures provides invaluable insights on the key intellectual skills required by senior executives. Beyond encouragement, Mostert provides structured methods of decision-making and thinking for an unstructured world, including Futures Thinking, Strategic Thinking, Systemic Thinking, Creative Thinking, Entrepreneurial Thinking and many others.This is not Mostert’s first publication, as writes widely on Strategic Foresight. In addition to his work as strategic advisor and futurist, Mostert is a frequent guest in the business media on television and radio and leads programmes on thinking development for Leoron Institute, a leading corporate training company in the EMEA region.One of the most successful programs Dr. Mostert teaches is the Masterclass in Leadership Thinking with LEORON Institute. Having personally written and delivered this course for more than a decade with LEORON, it is built on the principals of shifting mindset, creative thinking and gaining tools and models to implement strategy in business.Following the successful launch in Dubai in November, Executive Futures officially launched in London on 11 December at an intimate event that included Mostert’s most recent Masterclass in Leadership Thinking course attendees and Stellenboch University Alumni.The book is published by Knowledge Resources and is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=executive+futures&crid=38FFQZHFIEEFX&sprefix=ex

