Sustainable Home Décor Market Research Report: Unveiling CAGR and USD Projections for Key Industries 2021-2031

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable home décor market garnered $331.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $556.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Drivers Increase in the population of affluent peopleRise in disposable incomeof consumers in developed and developing nationsOpportunities Intensive marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsementsRestraints Availability of low-quality and counterfeit goodsVariations in the cost of the raw materialsThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global sustainable home décor market based on product type, price point, income group, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the floor covering segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market , and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on income group, the higher income segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global sustainable home décor market analyzed in the research include -Vermont Woods StudiosCisco BrothersLee Industries Inc.Duresta Upholstery Ltd.GreeningtonJianxgiLa-Z-Boy Inc.Manchester WoodenMoso InternationalShenzhen Vincent HandicraftAshley FurnitureForboHerman Miller Inc.Inter IKEA Holding B.V.Mannington Mills, Inc.

