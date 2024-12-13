Women Sports and Swimwear Market 2024 Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031, Report

The women sports and swimwear market size was valued at $81.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $148.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Women Sports and Swimwear Market by Material (Synthetic, Natural), by Price Point (Premium, Mass), by Distribution Channel (E commerce, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.”According to the report, the global women sports and swimwear industry generated $81.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $148.32 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in health consciousness among women led to adoption of fitness activities such as yoga, jogging, swimming, &aerobics and thus, increased the demand for sports and swimwear. This, in turn, drives the growth of the global women sports and swimwear market. Moreover, increase in demand for high-end swimwear and expansion of public and private swimming pools supplement the growth. However, the presence of counterfeit goods and fluctuating costs of raw materials used for manufacturing clothes restrain the market growth. On the other hand, high adoption of e-commerce platforms and the emergence of innovative materials such as neoprene create opportunities in the coming years.The natural segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on material,the natural segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global women sports and swimwear market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for natural materials such as silk for its characteristics such as luxurious & beautiful appearance, ability to keep warm in the cold or cool weather, and soft texture providing comfort. However, the synthetic segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to high drapability and wrinkle-free nature.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17283 The mass segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on price point, the mass segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global women sports and swimwear market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due tohigh purchasing power of lower-middle class and higher-middle class people for mass-market goods. However, the premium segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased willingness to spend more sports and swimwear with improved lifestyles and surged disposable income.The discount stores segmentto continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel,the discount stores segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global women sports and swimwear market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to offering of latest products and fresh arrivals at discounted prices. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing topreference for online platforms for their ease of accessibility and convenience along with offering of a number of discounts.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17283 Asia-Pacific to maintain its lead status by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global women sports and swimwear market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. Moreover, this region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing tosurge in purchasing power of consumers, rise in disposable income of middle-class segment, and increase in marketing initiatives such as heavy marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements.The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:Arena Italia S.p.AAdidas AGJantzen, Inc.La Perla GroupLululemonAthleticaIncNike, Inc.O'Neill, Inc.PARAH S.p.APerry Ellis International, IncPVH CORP.QuicksilverSeafollyTYR SportUnder Armour Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A10646 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-beauty-services-market-A31834

