Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey - November 2024

News release This news release describes the results of the Bank of England’s latest quarterly survey of public attitudes to inflation. From February 2022, the survey has been conducted on the Bank of England’s behalf by Ipsos, prior to that it was conducted by Kantar. Ipsos interviewed a quota sample of people aged 16-75 across the United Kingdom; the sample was surveyed between 8 and 11 November 2024. Please note, the Government’s social distancing guidance meant that face-to-face interviewing was not possible for the surveys conducted since May 2020. These have been conducted online instead. This change resulted in a methodological break in the series in May 2020. For example, the proportions of respondents who answered “Don’t know/ No idea” to the May survey’s questions declined substantially. That perhaps reflected the design of the online questionnaire, where the option of “Don’t know/ No idea” appeared only if the respondent tried to move onto the next question without giving an answer. In the surveys since August 2020 however, the option of “Don’t know/ No idea” appeared in the same showcard as the other options. The proportions of respondents answering “Don’t know/ No idea” returned to usual levels for most questions in the August 2020 and subsequent surveys. These mode of collection changes mean caution should be taken when making comparisons across the latest twelve surveys and May 2020 and with previous vintages, which were based on face-to-face interviews. More details about the methodology applied in the surveys since May 2020 can be found in the ‘Methodology and notes – online survey’ attachment and that of previous surveys in the ‘Methodology and notes – face-to-face survey’ attachment.

Highlights from the Survey Question 1: Asked to give the current rate of inflation, respondents gave a median answer of 4.8%, down from 5.2% in August 2024. Question 2a: Median expectations of the rate of inflation over the coming year were 3%, up from 2.7% in August 2024. Question 2b: Asked about expected inflation in the twelve months after that, respondents gave a median answer of 2.8%, up from 2.6% in August 2024. Question 2c: Asked about expectations of inflation in the longer term, say in five years’ time, respondents gave a median answer of 3.4%, up from 3.2% in August 2024. Question 3: By a margin of 66% to 6%, survey respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker, rather than stronger, if prices started to rise faster, compared to 67% and 5% respectively in August 2024. Question 4: 42% of respondents thought the inflation target was ‘about right’, down from 45% in August 2024. The proportions saying the target was ‘too high’ or ‘too low’ were 33% and 10% respectively. Question 5: 45% of respondents said that interest rates on things such as mortgages, bank loans and savings had risen over the past 12 months, down from 55% in August 2024. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents thought that interest rates had fallen over the past 12 months, up from 11% in August 2024. Question 6: When asked about the future path of interest rates, 33% of respondents expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, from 29% in August 2024. 22% said they expected rates to stay about the same over the next twelve months, unchanged from 22% in August 2024. Question 7: Asked what would be ‘best for the economy’ – higher interest rates, lower rates or no change – 11% thought rates should ‘go up’, up from 9% in August 2024. 41% of respondents thought that interest rates should ‘go down’, compared to 42% in August 2024. 27% thought interest rates should ‘stay where they are’, down from 28% in August 2024. Question 8: When asked what would be ‘best for you personally’, 24% of respondents said it would be better for them if interest rates were to ‘go up’, up from 23% in August 2024. 33% of respondents said it would be better for them if interest rates were to ‘go down’, unchanged from 33% in August 2024. Question 14: Respondents were asked to assess the way the Bank of England is ‘doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation’. The net satisfaction balance, the proportion satisfied minus the proportion dissatisfied, was -1%, down from 4% in August 2024. Long-run summary results data Detailed summary responses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.